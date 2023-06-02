Russia said on Thursday that attacks in Russia’s Belgorod region, which the Kremlin blames on Ukraine, will have “no effect on the course” of the war against Ukraine.

On Wednesday (31), Russia had reported an attack with more than 220 rockets in Belgorod, on the border with Ukraine, which caused extensive damage to administrative and civil structures and caused the death of one person.

On Thursday, the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported on Telegram that there had been further attacks, but no deaths were reported. The town of Graivoron was hit by 57 artillery and mortar attacks, and the village of Kozinka by 47, according to the governor.

Russia’s Defense Ministry also said on Thursday it had repelled three attacks by two companies of motorized infantry backed by tanks as they tried to seize the city of Shebekino, also in Belgorod.

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the attacks on Belgorod would have “no effect on the course of the military operation”. [a Rússia se recusa a chamar sua agressão à Ucrânia de guerra]”, but that he was not “authorized to say anything about the nuances”.

As he had the day before, Peskov condemned other countries for not criticizing the attacks in the Russian border region.

“The international community has had every opportunity to view the footage and read stories describing attacks on residential buildings, welfare facilities and so on,” he said. “But [não

houve] not a single word of criticism or condemnation of the Kiev regime.”

Ukraine denies involvement in attacks on the region. The Russian Volunteer Corps, a paramilitary group of Russian citizens who oppose President Vladimir Putin and which claimed attacks in the region last week, said on Thursday that it had begun the “second phase” of combat on Russian territory.

The Legion of Freedom for Russia, another armed group, claimed to be “near the Russian border”.