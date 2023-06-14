State Duma deputy Chepa saw a threat to Belarus from the West

There is undoubtedly a threat to Belarus from the West, Alexei Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, is convinced. The deputy shared his opinion in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

The parliamentarian noted that the president of the republic, Alexander Lukashenko, constantly speaks about the presence of a threat from the collective West.

“That’s why he asked Moscow to provide his army with tactical weapons in order to increase the security of his borders,” Chepa explained.

Earlier, Lukashenka said that the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus was his urgent demand to Russia to ensure security guarantees for Minsk.

The President of the country also spoke about the attempt of the Ukrainian colleague Vladimir Zelensky to establish diplomatic contact with Minsk.

Lukashenka added that the talks, which were attended by the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kirill Budanov, were held in Lvov. At the same time, the President of Belarus did not specify when they took place. According to the politician, the negotiation process proceeded normally until the United States intervened.

In May, the Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus, Alexander Volfovich, said that the republic was ready to provide a platform for negotiations on a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. According to him, Lukashenko constantly calls for negotiations. In Minsk, according to the Belarusian authorities, the parties will be able to find a solution and compromises, stopping the bloodshed.