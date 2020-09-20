Issuing a $ 1.5 billion loan to Belarus is beneficial for Russia, since such actions support the economies of both countries. This was stated by the Minister of Finance of Russia Anton Siluanov on the air of the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin “on the TV channel” Russia 1 “. A fragment of the interview was published in Twitter-account “Vesti”.

“We support the Belarusian economy, and we support the Russian economy, because settlements to Russian suppliers are provided, there will be no delays in payments. There is mutual interest here. Of course, we hear that some say: why do we still give loans to foreign countries in a difficult situation for Russia. In this case, this is our very close economic and trading partner. These are orders for our enterprises, and employment at our enterprises, ”explained Siluanov.

According to him, most of the loan will be used to repay the debt to the state corporation Gazprom. “The debt to Gazprom is slightly less than $ 330 million, and the volume of the loan that we are discussing from the Eurasian Fund is $ 500 million. Full settlement before our gas company, ”the minister said.

Siluanov also called Belarus a reliable borrower and clarified that there were no violations of the terms of repayment of loans on its part.

Earlier, on September 16, the head of the Ministry of Finance announced that Moscow would provide a loan to Minsk in two stages. In 2020, the republic will receive a billion dollars, 500 million of which – from the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development, and another 500 – due to intergovernmental credit. The second tranche of $ 500 million will be allocated in 2021.

The fact that Russia would give Belarus a debt became known on September 14, during a meeting between the presidents of the two countries, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko. Putin then said that the Belarusian economy is closely linked with the Russian one, “this is a very stable and deep cooperation,” so additional efforts need to be made to restore trade after the coronavirus pandemic and “create prerequisites for further movement forward.”