The names of Gianluca Savoini, former spokesperson for Matteo Salvini and protagonist of the Metropol negotiation on Russian funds for the League and Pino Cabras, former anti-vax parliamentarian of the M5S, vice-president of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chamber in the last legislature, were among those of the twenty Italians invited to act as observers at the Russian presidential elections in March. But the mission was canceled for “security reasons”: it had to remain secret. This was reported today by Corriere della Sera, which had contacted those directly involved.

And if Savoini had not wanted to confirm his presence in the delegation to the Corriere – we read in the article – Cabras had said he was “curious to see for himself how the electoral system works: I don't see an Adolf Putin or an Adolf Zelensky. If we want to guarantee security for Europe – he added – we must deal with him”. But in the evening the twist. Everything cancelled. Gianfranco Vestuto, first-time Northern League member, director of the Russia News portal and of Italeurasia, a bridge between businesses in the South and the Russian world, will go to Moscow as an independent.