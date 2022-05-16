War between Russia and Ukraine, losses of soldiers from Moscow: almost 30 thousand

There war in Ukraine it has been going on unabated for almost three months now. The situation in the steel mill of Mariupol it is more and more dramatic, but Fly has decided that there is no more room for negotiation. The battalion fighters Azovbarricaded in the steel mill Azovstal of Mariupol, cannot be subject to political negotiations. This was stated on Vldimir Medinskypresidential adviser and head of the Russian delegation to the talks Russia-Ukraine, as Ria Novosti reports. “Making the war criminals of Azov the subject of political negotiations would be a blasphemy“, he wrote Medinsky on Telegram.

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskysigned the decree by which he appoints the major general Igor Tantsiura commander of the Ukrainian Army Territorial Defense Forces, replacing Yurii Halushkin who previously held this post. This was reported by Ukraina 24, relaunching the communiqué of Major state of the Armed Forces. Are approximately 27,400 the Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion, according to the latest estimates of the Defense Ministry of Kiev, reported by local media. The numbers of the ministry on the losses of the Moscow troops talking about 200 aircraft, 1,200 tanks And 164 helicopters destroyed.

