Russia | Sauron, Clonk or Voldemort? Putin handed out eight “rings of power” and blew up the meme bank

The Internet is full of Lord of the Rings memes, and because of the rings he gave Putin, Putin has been compared to the leader of the Lord of the Rings, Clonkku, as well as Voldemort from Harry Potter.

“One the ring finds them, the one rules them…”

Would the Russian president be giddy? Vladimir Putin let’s say this by JRR Tolkien familiar poem from the book series about the rings of power, when he gave eight golden rings to his allies?

Lord of the Rings is a well-known classic, but reality is often even more wonderful than fiction. In the book series, nine golden rings of power were forged, and they corrupted their wearers. Eight rings were also distributed to his allies by Putin, corrupted by power and waging a war of aggression, who kept the ninth “ring of power” himself.

The ring was given to the leaders of the former Soviet republics of the CIS, who gathered in St. Petersburg for an informal meeting: the presidents of Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, as well as the prime minister of Armenia.

However, only about these rings is revealed text “happy New Year”.

This is reported, for example, by a Russian publication operating from exile Medusa.

Is not it is unknown if Putin deliberately stole the symbolism from Tolkien’s classic story, but the internet is thanking you. It’s impossible not to see Lord of the Rings references – concretely, because social media is now full of them.

The Lord of the Rings parables are in line with the previous ones to the extent that in some circles supporting Ukraine, Russia has already been referred to metaphorically as Mordor, the evil kingdom where the Black Prince Sauron lives. Russian soldiers, on the other hand, have been called “orcs” in Ukraine, who are minions of Sauron.

It should be clear who Sauron is referring to.

The Russian publication iStories has collected to Instagram a collection of ring gifting memes.

In some in memes President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi is presented as Frodo, whose heavy task had fallen to the destruction of the ring of power.

However, the Internet was not ready to christen Putin Sauron.

Russian political scientist, added to the list of foreign agents Ekaterina Schulmannwrote on his Facebook account:

“Here is Klonkku. A former hobbit who had the Ring and lost it; miss it and hate the whole world.”

In some memes, in addition to Putin, the president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is presented as Klonkku, whose ring of power transformed him into an animalistic shadow of himself.

A representative of the liberal Jabloko party in the St. Petersburg local parliament Boris Vishnevsky was on Facebook is of the opinion that Putin is by no means Sauron, who rules others with the ring of power, but the leader of the Ring Ghosts, the Nazgûl, the Witch King of Angmar.

“To become him, one must first die. After that, you have to get killed again by the hand of a woman,” Vishnevsky reflected – and presents a list of women that Putin should be afraid of. For example, an artist-activist was found on Vishnevsky’s list Sasha Skotshilenkowho is in prison after exchanging price tags in a shop for fact tags about the war in Ukraine.

on the internet however, some commenters were of the opinion that it was not about power rings at all. Of them were the rings by JK Rowling Familiar from Harry Potter hyrniks (eng. horcrux), with which the dark lord Voldemort tried to make himself immortal.

Some also wondered if it was possibly an attempt to keep the Commonwealth of Independent States together with the help of magic. If that was the case, maybe the rings alone are not enough in this fable: according to Meduza, of the recipients of the gift, only Lukashenka of Belarus put the ring on her finger right away.