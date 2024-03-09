Home page politics

From: Lisa Mahnke

Russia's armories in the Ukraine war appear to be emptying. Satellite images indicate a trend. How is the Russian military doing?

Moscow – It's always happening Ukraine war reported high Russian losses, including in military equipment. The Russian holdings are large, many of them are still from Soviet times – and were used for the war with the Ukraine partly pimped up. But now there are first signs that the weapons depots of Russia slowly emptying.

OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) analysis of satellite images shows that a yawning emptiness spread in the artillery camp in the Russian city of Omsk between May 2021 and May 2023. Apparently the stocks have not been replenished since then. According to the platform, other tank parking areas and other camps also show a similar trend. However, it is unclear whether the guns may have just been relocated closer to the front.

Russia's heavy losses: production limit reached, Soviet stocks are emptying

Loud Kyiv The number of Russian artillery pieces eliminated in the past five days is almost 200; the information could not be verified. According to various experts, weapons production in Russia cannot recoup what is consumed in the war. The production limit has been reached. Again and again there were large losses without any major territorial gains being made on the Russian side. There have been reports of arms deliveries from North Korea to Russia, but these are said to have their flaws as cheap goods.

A production by Wladimir Putin a few weeks ago drew attention to a modernized Soviet bomber. “We are receiving new technology, super technology,” declared Putin after he was said to have completed a high-profile test flight. Even with Putin's tanks are also becoming fewer and fewermodernizations were reported.

The modernization of the Soviet stockpile is intended to keep weapons production going, true to the motto: quantity instead of quality. Instead of new equipment, the old stock was probably adapted, especially recently. And the OSINT material suggests that this tactic will soon become less important.

Warning against hasty conclusions in the Ukraine war: Russia creative in material procurement

But military expert Christian Mölling from the German Society for Foreign Policy showed up ZDF less certain: “I think the biggest mistake we can make is to believe that what was the way things were yesterday and the day before yesterday and last week will be the same tomorrow and the day after. The war has always shown surprises,” explained Mölling in January of this year. He pointed to Russia's creativity in procuring new war material.

Vladimir Putin shows no sign of a possible shortage through visits to training and production facilities. © IMAGO/Mikhail Metzel/Kremlin Pool

“Russia is largely in the initiative along this front line,” the chief military coordinator of Ukraine aid, Major General Christian Freuding, told the dpa. “For those who defend themselves, who are in an existential struggle for survival against a seemingly overwhelming opponent with a functioning arms industry behind them, with seemingly endless reserves of personnel, for them it is of course never enough,” says Freuding.

He spoke of a positive effect of support in Ukraine, but new aid deliveries must always be viewed against the background of the question “To what extent do we interfere with our own defense capability with support services?” (lismah)