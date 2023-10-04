Russia | Satellite images from Novaya Zemlya show that Russia is planning new missile tests

Russia has reportedly tested the nuclear-powered Burevestnik missile at least 13 times, but all tests have failed.

Russia may be preparing missile tests again on the islands of Novaya Zemlya in the Arctic Ocean. It is being tested Vladimir Putin nuclear-powered cruise missile Burevestnik announced in 2018.

The newspaper The New York Times reported on this on Monday (NYT) based on its analysis of satellite images and flight data. Satellite images taken on September 20 and 28 show that the launch pad has been moved. Russian air surveillance planes have been detected in the vicinity of the Novaya Zemlya test site, which have been detected in connection with previous tests. US intelligence planes have also flown in the nearby areas.

According to NYT, these may be indications that the test is either planned or already completed.

Burevestnik i.e. Stormbird is a nuclear-powered missile that has also been called the “flying Chernobyl”. It could fly up to 22,000 kilometers with its nuclear reactor. However, Russia has not conducted a single successful test with the missile.

Burevestniki has been tested at least 13 times between 2017 and 2019. All tests have reportedly failed. In connection with the 2019 missile launch, seven people died.

According to experts, the missile still requires years of development work to be fully operational even after the flight test has been successfully conducted. According to the United States, Burevestnik has at best flown a distance of about 35 kilometers in two minutes and then fell into the sea.

A missile construction is very difficult. The missile is launched with a conventional rocket engine. Once airborne, the missile would ignite a small nuclear reactor that would allow it to fly thousands of kilometers, in theory almost indefinitely. According to experts, the benefits of the missile type compared to ballistic missiles would be minimal or non-existent.

A conventional explosive could also be attached to the missile, but in practice the missile is designed for a nuclear warhead. It would be intended to be triggered after the first impact. It could destroy large urban areas or military targets.

President Putin announced the development of Burevestnik in his 2018 speech. According to Putin, the Burevestnik was one of six weapons that could penetrate US defense systems.

Last other media have also reported on the increased activity in Novaya Zemlya in recent weeks.

A week ago, a Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten reported of photographic evidence that may point to new nuclear tests. Based on satellite images, Aftenposten discovered that new buildings had been built at the test site after 2021.

The satellite images obtained by HS also show that Russia has been building on Novaya Zemlya in recent years.

News channel CNN, on the other hand, reported in September, not only Russia but also China and the United States increased their activity in known nuclear test areas.

The Soviet Union conducted nuclear tests in the air, on the ground, underground and underwater on the islands of Novaya Zemlya. The first nuclear test was conducted in 1955 and the last in 1990.

An agreement on a complete nuclear test ban was signed in 1996.