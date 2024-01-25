Russia | Sanna Mari in an interview with a fashion magazine: We have to get rid of Putin

In an extensive interview, the ex-prime minister emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine.

Former prime minister Sanna Marin (sd.) says to an international fashion magazine To Ellethat of the Russian president About Vladimir Putin should get rid of.

In an extensive interview with Elle published on Thursday, Marin explains, among other things, the birth of Finland's historic NATO decision. He says that the reason behind joining was the desire to ensure that Finland never has to experience war again.

According to Marin, supporting Ukraine must be tough, brave and strong.

“It is really important to make sure that Ukraine wins the war and that Russia loses. This is not only a matter for Ukraine or Europe, but for the entire democratic world. If authoritarian countries think they can act like this and occupy other countries, no one is safe,” Marin says to Elle in an interview that took place in Los Angeles already in October.

“Personally, I don't think there should be some face-saving solution for Putin. I think we need to get rid of Putin.”

Ellen in an extensive interview, Marin talks about his childhood and how he got into politics. Elle's reporter who wrote the story describes that “Sanna Marin is international politics' closest equivalent to a rock star”.

Marin says that he was terrified and excited at the same time when he became prime minister Antti Rinne (sd) instead.

“It might seem like it happened overnight, but I've been in politics for almost 20 years.”

Marin also says that it was really satisfying to implement things as prime minister that he had already pushed for as a student. He says that he was surprised by the international attention that his becoming prime minister at the age of 34 caused.

“I didn't expect that. And in fact, I would have removed some photos from Instagram if I had realized in advance the interest of the press”, says Marin and says that she would have primarily removed photos of her daughter.

Marin also commented to Elle about the various controversies he was in the middle of during his prime ministership. In August 2022, Marin stated again that the real problem in the eyes of her critics was not that she danced, but that she “looked too sexy” and “dressed differently than people assume”.

Marin says that leaking the video to the public felt like an invasion of her private life.

“I experienced it as a personal attack, the feeling was genuine.”