New sanction in Russia, the seventh this year, against Wikipedia. The shared knowledge platform will have to pay the equivalent of 22,300 euros (two million rubles) for not removing information that Moscow prohibits, according to the Taganski court in Moscow.

Wikimedia Foundation, which owns the Russian edition of Wikipedia, did not agree to remove an article about a military unit with classified information, namely the location, composition and equipment of a military battalion, as well as related information to the so-called special military operation.

In all, Wikipedia Russia had to pay the Russian state 8.5 million rubles.