Russia sanctions | The EU tries to prevent the evasion of sanctions through third countries

The EU aims to prevent evasion of sanctions with new measures.

European the union has agreed on new sanctions against Russia. It is the 11th sanctions package since Russia started a full-scale war in Ukraine last year.

The new measures are aimed at preventing the evasion of sanctions, informs State Department.

Among other things, the measures extend the ban on the transit of products covered by the sanctions through Russia. In addition, a new mechanism will be created for those third countries that have repeatedly failed to prevent products subject to sanctions from reaching Russia.

To the mechanism includes a list of companies operating in third countries participating in the circulation of sanctions and a list of entities to which products subject to sanctions may not be exported. However, the mechanism would be a last resort, which would only be used after diplomatic negotiations.

In addition, according to the new package, entities that promote the violation of the ban on evading sanctions contained in the Council’s decisions and regulations can be subject to personal sanctions.

Among other things, representatives of the Russian armed forces and supporting persons, political actors, information influencers and opinion influencers in Russian society will be added to the blacklist. Some individuals are responsible for organizing forced relocations and illegal adoptions of Ukrainian children.

In addition products and technology that can benefit Russia’s military machinery and industrial capacity are added to the export embargo list. These include, for example, components and semiconductor material.

Import bans are extended with products from which Russia finances its war of aggression with available income. These products include, for example, coal and peat products and gas.