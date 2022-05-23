Russia banned entry into the country this weekend permanently to the President of the United States, Joe Bidenand others 962 US citizenss, in response to Washington’s sanctions on Moscow for the so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine.

“We stress that Washington’s hostile actions will boomerang against the United States and will be properly rejected.“Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement announcing the move.

Moscow stressed that “Russian counter-sanctions are binding and aim to bind the US ruling regimewhich attempts to impose a rules-based neo-colonial world order on the rest of the world, to change their behavior and recognize the new geopolitical realities“.

“Russia does not seek confrontation and is open to a frank, respectful dialogue, differentiating the American people, who have always enjoyed our respect, from the United States authorities, who encourage Russophobia, and of those who serve them. Precisely these people are included in the Russian ‘black list’,” added Foreign Affairs.

Biden is on the list, sorted alphabetically in Russian, as number 31, followed by his son Hunter. Among the senior US officials sanctioned are, among others, the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, Defense Minister Lloyd Austin, and CIA Director William Burns.

US President Joe Biden with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the Geneva summit before the start of the war in Ukraine (file photo). Photo: Peter Klaunzer/Bloomberg

The sanctions were announced shortly after Washington reported that Biden enacted in Seoul the bill that includes an additional aid package for Ukraine for almost 40,000 million dollars.



INTERNATIONAL WRITING

