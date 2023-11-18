Russia sanctions | Minister Ranne: We will find out how to prevent the use of Lappeenranta airport to evade sanctions

HS told about the evasion of the sanctions earlier this week.

Transport- and Minister of Communications Lulu Ranteen According to (ps), the authorities are now starting to figure out how to prevent the Russians’ means of evading sanctions by exploiting Lappeenranta airport.

Ranne told about the measures in the message service X. The Ministry of Transport and Communications is investigating the matter together with, for example, Customs, the Border Guard and Traficom.

Earlier this week, Ranne estimated that there is still no waterproof way to prevent the Russians from evading sanctions in, for example, air traffic.

To the problem was noticed After being told by HS about the system by which Russian travelers circumvent sanctions by flying on a private plane to, for example, Finland or any other EU country.

The Lappeenranta court in particular has been popular with the Russians. According to a rough estimate received by HS, about a third of the passengers on private flights to Lappeenranta this year have been Russian.

In principle, Russians should not be able to rent a private plane and travel with it to the territory of the European Union, as the EU has banned the operation of aircraft owned, leased or otherwise managed by Russian individuals or companies in its territory.

However, the companies that rent luxury jets have come up with ways to avoid the air traffic sanctions imposed after the war of aggression against Russia.