US Vice President Kamala Harris is banned from entering Russia| Photo: EFE/EPA/RON SACHS

Russia launched a package of sanctions on Thursday against nearly 30 US officials, businesspeople and journalists, including US Vice President Kamala Harris and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. They are banned from entering Russian territory for creating “a Russophobic agenda”, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The list features senior Pentagon officials such as Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks, spokesperson John Kirby and White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain. Also sanctioned were Evan Ryan, wife of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Douglas Emhoff, Harris’ husband.

Entrepreneurs like Linkedin CEO Ryan Roslansky and experts like Edward Acevedo of the Wilson Center are also barred from entering Russia. Among the sanctioned journalists are CNN’s Bianna Golodryga, ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, and Kevin Rothrock of Russian portal Meduza.

Russia also announced individual sanctions against 61 Canadian citizens, ranging from senior officials to the military, businessmen, experts and journalists.