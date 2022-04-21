The list released this Thursday (21.Apr) includes government officials, businessmen and journalists from the countries

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this Thursday (21.Apr.2022) that it will sanction 80 important personalities from the United States and Canada for “shape the Russophobic agenda”. These people are banned from traveling to the country indefinitely.

“In response to the increasing anti-Russia sanctions, under which the Biden administration brings an increasing number of Russian citizens – officials and their families, as well as representatives of business circles, scientists and cultural figures – 29 Americans are included in the “stop list”. ”among the top leaders, businessmen, experts and journalists who form the Russophobic agenda, as well as spouses of several high-ranking officials”says part of the communiqué.

In total, 29 names were sanctioned in the US. Among them the country’s vice president Kamala Harris, her husband Douglas Craig Emhoff and White House chief of staff Ronald Klain. Brian Thomas Moynihan, President and CEO of Bank of America; Ryan Roslansky, CEO of the social network “LinkedIn”;

The sanctions also extend to American journalists and businessmen from the American media, such as Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, Ryan Roslansky, CEO of LinkedIn, and George Stephanopoulos, presenter of the television channel ABC News.

Regarding Canada, most sanctions were applied to political and military figures. The list includes 61 people who, according to Russia, helped in the imposition of “discriminatory measures” against Russian citizens.

“On the Russian side, the principled line will continue, involving a decisive rejection of Ottawa’s Russophobic actions, including the supply of weapons and connivance in sending mercenaries to Ukraine.”says the ad.

According to the ministry, the lists will soon be expanded and new measures should be announced.