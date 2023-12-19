Russia sanctions | A man who runs Finnish companies has been placed on the EU's sanctions list – suspected of evading economic sanctions

French citizen Gabriel Temin, 43, has already been placed on the US sanctions list. Temin is imprisoned in Finland.

Russia sanctions CEO of Finnish companies suspected of infringement Gabriel Temin is set by the EU to the banned list.

Temin, 43, is the CEO of the Siberica and Luminor companies registered in Finland, and according to the recent sanctions decision, the companies have arranged for embargoed products to Russia. Temin, a French citizen born in Estonia, is imprisoned in Finland on suspicion of a gross regulatory crime and the crime of exporting defense equipment.

In the recent implementation decree issued by the Council of the European Union on Monday, it is claimed that a charge would have been brought against Temini in the district court of East Uusimaa. However, the district court told STT on Tuesday that the indictment has not yet been submitted. Also the other prosecutor of the entity Nina Sipilä tells STT that the prosecution is pending for the time being. The EU's decision therefore contains incorrect information regarding Temin's reasoning.

The assets of people covered by EU sanctions in the Union territory have been frozen due to the sanctions. In addition, those on the banned list are subject to movement restrictions in the EU area.

Teminin The Siberica and Luminor companies he led became public last September, when the United States placed Temin and the companies he led on its to his banned list.

According to the US Department of Commerce, Finnish companies have been involved in a plan to supply components to a St. Petersburg company that manufactures drones for Russian military intelligence.

On the same day that the United States published its own sanctions list, Customs in Finland demanded that Temini be imprisoned for a gross regulation crime. Since then, Temin has been imprisoned based on the decision of the district court of Itä-Uusimaa.

At the beginning of December, the Customs, on the other hand, announced the preliminary investigation being completed in a case where two Finnish companies are suspected of exporting products subject to sanctions abroad, so that the products have finally ended up in Russia. At that time, Customs said that the products included, among other things, 3,500 drones, with a value of more than two million euros. According to customs, the activity had been directed from Russia.

According to STT's information, the preliminary investigation by Tulli has been about the same case in which Temin is a suspect.