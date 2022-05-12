The 31 foreign energy companies included in the Moscow sanctions list will not be able to participate in the gas supply processes from Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said today.

“These are sanctions that veto these companies. Therefore, we will not have any interaction with those companies, they are simply banned“, he stated in his daily telephone press conference. In addition, he stressed that “they will not participate in the process of supplying Russian gas” to Europe.

These are the 31 companies included on Wednesday on a Russian government blacklist in response to Western-imposed sanctions by the Russian “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Those sanctioned include companies from Germany, France and other European countries, as well as the US and Singapore.

In particular, the list included the former European subsidiaries of Gazprom (Gazprom Germania GmbH, Gazprom Schweiz AG, Gazprom Marketing & Trading USA Inc), as well as Vemex, Wingas, EuRoPol GAZ and operators of underground deposits.

Reduction of gas pumping by 28.3%

From today, Russia will reduce gas pumping to Europe through Ukraine to 50.6 million cubic meters, 28.3 percent less than the previous daydue to the refusal of the Ukrainian side to allow the transit of fuel through the “Sojranivka” station, Gazprom reported.

“Gazprom pumps Russian gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side, i.e. 50.6 million cubic meters by May 12 through the Sudzha station,” he told the Interfax agency. spokesman for the gas consortium, Sergei Kuprianov.

He added that Gazprom’s request for transit through the “Sojranivka” station, through which a third of the gas that Russia supplies to Europe passes, “was rejected”.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian gas pipeline system operator GTOSU announced the suspension due to “force majeure” of the transit of Russian gas through the “Sojranivka” station, noting that part of the pipeline crosses territories controlled by Russian troops in the Lugansk region.

Ukraine offered as an alternative to continue supplying gas to Europe in the planned volume through the Sudzha pointfurther north in the country and under Ukrainian control.

