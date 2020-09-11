Everlasting Consultant of Russia to the UN Vasily Nebenzya at a gathering of the UN Safety Council speculated about these answerable for the incident with Alexei Navalny. Reported by Interfax…

In accordance with him, all that has occurred is suggestive of “some soiled staged sport.” Nebenzya famous that, most certainly, the one who advantages from this was concerned on this incident.

The Russian diplomat additionally stated that Russia has no purpose to start out an investigation into what occurred to Navalny, since Russian medical doctors didn’t discover any traces of chemical weapons in his blood. He added that Germany didn’t present proof that will point out the crime.

Nebenzya on the UN Safety Council assembly on Syrian chemical weapons additionally stated that Russia is extra than others in clarifying the state of affairs with Alexei Navalny.

On September 2, the German authorities introduced that navy toxicologists had discovered traces of a substance from the Novichok group in Navalny’s physique and referred to as on the Russian authorities to reply to this data.