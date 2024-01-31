Diplomat Zabolotskaya: Russia expects an apology after the UN court's decision on Ukraine

Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Maria Zabolotskaya said that Moscow hopes to receive an apology after the decision of the International Court of Justice on Ukraine's claim. Her words lead RIA News.

The diplomat clarified that Russia is waiting for an apology from everyone who in the General Assembly accused the country of discriminating against Crimean Tatars and Ukrainians. She recalled that the International Court of Justice rejected almost all of Ukraine's claims against Russia for alleged violations of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) and the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism (ICFTF).

Zabolotskaya added that the court made this decision despite the enormous pressure on it. Thus, the department recognized the lies in the statements of Ukraine and its Western allies.

“We expect from everyone who has been spreading slander for years an apology to Russia and guarantees of non-repetition. We proceed from the fact that no state that respects international law will henceforth vote for slanderous resolutions of the General Assembly,” she noted.