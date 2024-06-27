Russia|The group, which calls itself the parliament of Russia’s transitional period, demands the West’s support in overthrowing the Russian regime by force. It plans to present its plans at the NATO meeting in Washington.

Russian The “shadow parliament” plans to ask for the support of NATO and Western countries Vladimir Putin to overthrow the administration, says the British newspaper The Times.

The group, consisting of more than 60 Russian politicians living in exile, ended its four-day gathering in Warsaw on Tuesday. The group discussed a seven-point plan to overthrow the Russian regime.

On their website the group says it plans to present a “plan to destroy Putinism” before the NATO meeting in Washington, which will take place in two weeks from 9-11. July.

The meeting in Warsaw is also covered by the Polish media, including a newspaper Rzeczpospolita.

In the photo released by the Russian government, Putin meets the President of the Republic of Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, in the Kremlin.

In November The “shadow parliament” established in 2022 has sought to position itself as the legitimate face of Russia’s fragmented opposition.

It defines itself as “Russia’s transitional parliament after the fall of Putin’s regime” and has written, among other things, a new constitution for post-Putin Russia.

As one of its first actions, it proposes disbanding Russia’s security service, the FSB.

The group says that it includes about a hundred former Russian MPs. About two-thirds of them live in exile, and some keep their identity a secret.

As the chairman of the group works controversial Putin critic Ilya Ponomarev, former member of the Russian Duma. Today he lives in Kyiv and has obtained Ukrainian citizenship. HS interviewed Ponomarjovia in December.

Ponomaryev was the only member of the Russian Duma who opposed the annexation of the Crimean peninsula to Russia in 2014.

In Russia, he is listed as both a foreign agent and a terrorist and extremist.

Shadow Parliament According to him, the Russian regime can only be changed by force. It supports violent resistance against Putin’s regime and acts as the political wing of Russian partisan groups fighting on the side of Ukraine, Ponomarjov said in Warsaw.

These groups include, for example, the one made up of Russian volunteers fighting on the side of Ukraine armed group “Legion of Free Russia” and the partisan group National Republican Army (NRA) operating in Russia.

Ponomaryev is arguedthat the NRA would be responsible for what happened to the Kremlin from the drone strike, killed in a car bomb attack supplier Darja Duginan of the murder and the war blogger known as Vladlen Tatarski Maxim Fominin of murder. The claims have not been proven.

Ponomarjov believes that attacks close to Russian power-holders will weaken the elite’s loyalty to Putin. He has said that he considers all those involved in hostilities to be legitimate targets, regardless of whether they are officials, businessmen or soldiers.

Shadow Parliament according to the West has a direct obligation to encourage people to revolutionary activity in Russia.

Ponomarjov’s request to Western countries is that resistance groups should not be restricted from attacking, for example, infrastructure in Russia. According to Ponomarjov, the West has viewed the group’s activities “very negatively” so far, writes The Times.

In Warsaw, Ponomarjov said that overthrowing Putin is the only way to end the war in Ukraine.

“The president of Russia is a scoundrel. … before you say anything to a thug, you have to hit him hard in the face first. Only then can negotiations begin,” Ponomarjov said in Warsaw, according to Rzeczpospolita.

Shadow Parliament doesn’t seem to have convinced Russian critical voices particularly convinced of its actions.

Other Russian opposition groups have viewed the shadow parliament with skepticism because it advocates violence and its members have had connections to the Russian political system, The Times reports.

The Russian opposition media hardly noted the group’s meeting in Warsaw.

The independent Russian media called Sota wrote about the meeting on his Telegram channel. In its description, Sekin focused on something other than the group’s agenda: according to it, no more than 40 people participated in the shadow parliament’s weekend votes, and in addition, the group’s electronic voting was fraudulent.