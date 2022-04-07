Russia Russia’s prime minister: Russia faces the most difficult times in 30 years – the means now seen “were not used even in the darkest times of the Cold War”

According to Prime Minister Mishustin, no other country would have endured sanctions like the one imposed on Russia.

Russia is facing the most challenging times in 30 years due to Western sanctions. That is what the Russian Prime Minister is saying Mikhail Mišustin according to the news agency Reuters.

However, according to Mishustin, who spoke in the Duma on Thursday, attempts by the West to isolate Russia from the world economy will fail.

“Undoubtedly, the current situation can be called the most difficult in 30 years for Russia. Sanctions like the one we saw now were not used, even in the darkest times of the Cold War. ”

Western sanctions have effectively isolated Russia from international payment systems. Now Russia is also threatened with insolvency, as the country has paid interest on its dollar-denominated government debt in rubles.

Russia’s economy ministry said on Wednesday that Russia was forced to repay its loans in rubles in this way, as an unnamed foreign bank refused to process Russia’s payment.

Russia also said it plans to continue paying in rubles as long as its foreign exchange reserves are frozen due to sanctions.

Around mid-March, Russia’s finance ministry estimated that about half of the country’s central bank’s foreign exchange reserves of more than $ 600 billion had been frozen as a result of the sanctions. Now, the United States is practically trying to drive Russia into either insolvency or get Russia to pay its debts from its foreign exchange reserves.

Russia attacked Ukraine early on February 24. Since the attack, more than 400 companies have either left Russia or boycotted Russia.

On Thursday, Mišustin also commented on the situation of companies that had fled the country.

“If you have to leave, even continue your production because it will keep jobs. Our citizens work here, ”he said.

In the past, Russia has, among other things, threatened to nationalize the activities of companies fleeing the country.

“Our financial system is the lifeblood of our entire economy and it has lasted. Now the stock market and the ruble are stabilizing. No other country would have lasted, but we did, ”he said.

United States said on Wednesday he would put the president on the sanctions list Vladimir Putin adult children and the Secretary of State Sergei Lavrovin wife and daughter.

The United States prohibits any kind of investment in Russia. Russia’s largest bank, Sberbank, and Alfa Bank will also end up on the US sanctions list. The United States plans to provide more information on sanctions against Russian companies in the coming days.

The goal is to push Russia back to the 1980s Soviet living level, the Reuters news agency said in a statement.

The EU, for its part, is banning the import of Russian coal and Russian road and sea transport within the EU. The EU is also adding four banks to its sanctions list.

This is the fifth package of sanctions with which the EU is seeking to cause economic damage to Russia at war in Ukraine.

The new sanctions unveiled by the European Commission on Tuesday have not yet hit Russia’s most lucrative business, selling oil and natural gas.

The ban on coal imports means a loss of four billion euros in export revenue for Russia every year. Coal exports account for less than one percent of the value of all Russian exports.

The ban on coal imports will not take full effect until mid-August, according to Reuters news agency.

This means that the implementation of the ban would be delayed by a month from the original plan.

According to Reuters sources, the delay is due to pressure from Germany.