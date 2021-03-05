Russia Russia’s population loss at record levels: Population declines by more than 100,000 in one month

In January, nearly 30,000 people died of a coronavirus disease in Russia.

Russian the population shrank by more than a hundred thousand in January, according to official population statistics released on Friday.

According to Rosstat, a provider of statistics, in January 2021, 219,769 people died and 106,603 people were born in Russia. As a result, the population decreased by 113,116 people per month. This was reported by the news agency AFP.

The depopulation is more than double compared to January 2020. At that time, the population of Russia decreased by 45,255 people.

Russia, like many others, is currently being punished by a coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday Rosstat also said that in January, 28,680 people died of coronavirus disease in Russia.

According to Rosstat, in January 2021, 55,694 more people died than in January 2020.

Statistics Finland did not explain why so many more people died in January this year than in the previous year. There were 12,217 babies born in January this year, which is slightly less than last year.

The January population statistics did not include immigration or emigration, but the country’s borders have been largely closed due to the pandemic.

Russian the population has been steadily declining since the collapse of the Soviet Union. The reasons cited are low birth rates, an unequal health care system and emigration.

At the beginning of this year, the population of Russia was 146.2 million. The population had decreased by 510,000 compared to the previous year. This was the largest decline in population since 2005, when the population decreased by 564,500 compared to the previous year.

Mortality in Russia has been remarkably high for most of the past year, The Moscow Times news in January.

During 2020, nearly 1.9 million people died in Russia. It was the highest figure since 2010, when large-scale forest fires raged in Russia.

Decreasing population is a problem in Russia that is recognized until the top of the hierarchy of power. President Vladimir Putin raised the issue when addressing the Russian Federal Assembly, the Parliament, in January 2020.

“We are negatively concerned about demographics. It is our historic duty to meet this challenge. We must not only get out of this trap, but ensure sustainable natural population growth by 2025, ”Putin said According to the Kremlin website.