Russia | Russia’s oil and gas revenues collapsed – the country’s budget deficit grew gigantic

Tax revenues from oil and gas, which are important for Russia, fell by about 46 percent in January from a year ago.

Russian the federal budget deficit widened to its largest in years in January as energy revenues fell and spending from the war of aggression in Ukraine increased.

Preliminary data released by the Russian Ministry of Finance on Monday by the country’s budget deficit grew to 1,760 billion Russian rubles (about 23 billion euros) in January.

News agency Bloomberg by it is the largest budget deficit recorded in January since 1998. A budget deficit means that the government’s planned expenditures are greater than revenues.

Tax revenues from oil and gas, which are important for the budget, fell by about 46 percent to 426 billion rubles in January from a year ago. According to the ministry’s press release, the decrease was due to the decrease in the quality of Russian Urals oil and the decrease in natural gas export volumes.

Income from other taxes fell by 28 percent to 931 billion rubles. In particular, income from value added and income taxes decreased.

Overall, the budget’s income fell by about 35 percent to about 1,360 billion rubles. At the same time, spending increased by almost 60 percent to about 3,120 billion rubles.

Economist at Bloomberg Economics Alex Isakov estimates that the decrease in the budget’s oil revenues is expected, but the almost 30 percent dive of revenues related to Russian domestic consumption is “ominous”.

Russian the budget is largely based on oil and gas tax revenues. The country has had to sell its crude oil at a discount as a result of the oil price ceiling set by the West and other energy sanctions.

Although some of Russia’s decision-makers have downplayed the effects of economic sanctions, the Russian Ministry of Finance Anton Siluanov however, according to the Reuters news agency, had to admit last year that the price ceiling could increase the country’s budget deficit this year.

Russia’s budget for the current year has been drawn up on the assumption that Urals quality will cost $70.10 per barrel. According to the ministry, the average price of a barrel of Urals oil quality was $49.48 in January, which is 42 percent less than in January 2022.

The Russian Ministry of Finance says in its press release that it is investigating a price indicator for alternatives to oil for fiscal reasons, because the price of Urals quality no longer reflects the export price of Russian oil well enough in the ministry’s opinion.

According to Bloomberg, the ministry currently taxes oil companies with the Urals price estimate prepared monthly by the British information service company Argus Media, which includes freight and insurance fees for oil transported from Northern Europe.

Russian the state has two ways to fix the budget deficit. First, it can increase domestic lending, which according to Reuters it has already increased strongly in the last quarter of last year.

Russia also has a welfare fund, where energy income has been transferred in case of a bad day.

The minister announced on Monday that the welfare fund sold 38 billion rubles worth of Chinese yuan currency and gold in January to cover the budget deficit.

The size of the fund was 155 billion dollars at the beginning of February. Part of Russia’s foreign reserves have been frozen by economic sanctions.