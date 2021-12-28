Russia Russia’s leadership is threatening its neighbors and demanding an interest, but is it longing for the Soviet Union back?

Russia’s ruling power elite belongs to a generation that remembers the Soviet era and even longs for it back. The policy can be expected to change in the future, as Russians under the age of 45 in Ukraine are already abroad.

Soviet Union the break-up became 30 years in December, but its legacy lives on in the speeches and actions of the current Russian leadership.

The past has resonated strongly in the rhetoric of Russian politicians, especially during the anniversary in December.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin called the abolition of the federal government as a “tragedy” and the “disintegration of historic Russia”. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warnedthat inflamed spaces between Russia and the United States could lead to a replica of the 1962 missile crisis in Cuba.

The Russian State Duma, for its part suggestedthat the break – up of the Soviet Union be recognized as the geopolitical catastrophe of the century, as Putin had previously called it.

In the media, politicians have wisely pondered how the federal government could have saved.

At the same time Russia has put pressure on Ukraine and demanded that NATO’s military alliance should not be extended to the former Soviet republics. Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zaharova clarified on Christmas Eve that the requirement also applies to Finland and Sweden.

Russia is trying to pile itself on the territory of the former Soviet Union, with the exception of the Baltic countries, but is it also longing for the Soviet Union?

“I think not, because it is understood that the Soviet Union will not be reclaimed,” says Professor, Deputy Director of the Moscow Center for Political Technology. Alexei Makarkin.

Instead, Russia longs for its Soviet-era influence. According to Makarkin, Russia wants to regain its sphere of influence.

“ In Ukraine, power has recovered faster than in Russia.

Levada Research Center released on Christmas Eve research, according to which the longing for Soviet times is greatest among those over 55 years of age. In three years, the survey had seen an increase in the proportion of respondents who longed for a sense of belonging to a great power.

Russia’s current leadership belongs to the same generation that remembers the Soviet Union well. In their minds, Ukraine will never become an independent country, Makarkin estimates. This is what both the elite and the ordinary people think.

“Even [kirjailija] Aleksandr Solženitsyn, who is highly respected by the President, said that Ukraine must, of course, stay with Russia. “

In Ukraine think the opposite. Power has been renewed faster than in Russia, and the country is ruled by a younger generation, many of whom have taken part in the Maidan demonstrations and the Ukrainian revolution.

For example, the president Volodymyr Zelenskyi is 43 years old and a foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba 40 years old. They remember Soviet times poorly or not at all and are heading west.

Correspondingly, the Russian president is 69 years old and the foreign minister Sergei Lavrov 71 years old.

The generation of rulers was also changing and moving westwards in Belarus, but Russia was able to stop this development together with the authoritarian leader of Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko with.

According to Makarkin, the older Russian generations were lulled into the feeling that Ukraine and Belarus would be on an equal footing with Russia in politics forever. It turned out that this is not the case, and it shows frustration.

Neighboring countries in addition, Russia is changing. Russians under the age of 45 are no longer interested in Ukraine, according to a study published by the research institute Vtsiom in December. survey.

Only 4-9% of them said they were interested in the ongoing political events in Ukraine, even though Russian television, for example, feeds news from Ukraine.

“ Young people see their neighbors as one nation among others.

The younger the respondent, the more neutral his attitude towards Ukraine. Young people consider their neighbors as one nation among others. Already in their forties, Russians have read textbooks at school with a border drawn between Russia and Ukraine on their maps. For them, Ukraine is abroad.

Instead, about 60 percent of those over 45 called Ukraine their brother nation.

Even in Russia the generational change of the power elite is inevitably close. Today’s leadership is wondering how the change of power will take place and to whom. In ten years, Ukraine would no longer be of interest to Russia.

The familiar world is changing completely differently. In Europe, attitudes towards Russia have changed from cautious to critical as decision-makers have rejuvenated. Communicating with the younger generation of politicians is tricky.

According to Makarkin, the generation in power in Russia has decided to act quickly and now embark on its final decisive battle.

“Do they want a war? I do not believe. Are they afraid of ruining relations with Finland? They hardly care about it now. They want to fix the rules of the game and force the West into various concessions by threatening with harsh means and different options. ”