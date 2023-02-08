Russia | Russia’s budget deficit grew gigantic – now a “gift” from companies is being negotiated for Putin

According to the Russian opposition media The Bell, the Russian government has discussed with the country’s business community about the “investment of revenue”.

Oil- and the collapse of gas revenues is destabilizing Russia’s budget balance, and according to media reports, the country’s government is trying to find additional income from corporate taxation to cover the growing budget deficit.

The Russian government woke up to the need for additional income towards the end of last year, when the budget deficit exceeded the Ministry of Finance’s forecasts in December by hundreds of billions of Russian roubles.

Russian opposition media The Bell tells based on his anonymous sources, that in December the Russian government presented to the RSPP interest organization, which represents the country’s business life, a “revenue business proposal”.

The government proposed that a one-time additional tax worth a total of approximately 200-250 billion rubles (approximately 2.5-3.2 billion euros) be collected from companies.

According to The Bell, the idea of ​​a one-time tax was invented by the Russian Ministry of Finance Anton Siluanov. Russia’s first deputy prime minister has had actual discussions with business representatives Andrei Belousov.

The business community has not been satisfied with the government’s proposal. According to The Bell, instead of a one-time tax, the representatives of the RSPP benefit organization proposed as a counter-offer an increase in Russian corporate tax from the current 20 percent to 20.5 percent this year.

According to the RSPP, an increase in the corporate tax of 0.5 percentage points would bring in the additional income the government wanted for the budget.

The discussions have apparently been genuine negotiations, even though the president Vladimir Putin financial adviser Maxim Oreshkin according to The Bell, has proposed a “gift” from the business world to please Putin at the next meeting of the RSPP organization in the spring.

News agency According to Bloomberg’s sources, the Russian government has also considered alternative ways to increase tax revenues.

In December, the government planned, among other things, additional dividends from state-owned companies and one-time taxes from producers of fertilizer, coal and other raw materials, Bloomberg told in January.

Russia’s budget remained in surplus for most of last year thanks to dividends from gas giant Gazprom and an additional production tax imposed on the company.

The situation changed in December, when the budget deficit was The Bell’s by 400 billion rubles more than expected by the Ministry of Finance. The reason for the change was the decrease in tax revenues from oil. Western countries set a price ceiling for Russian oil in December.

According to the news agency Tassi, Finance Minister Siluanov told a government meeting a little over a month ago that last year the budget deficit was 3,300 billion rubles, or 2.3 percent of Russia’s gross domestic product.

Russian the budget imbalance continued in January. On Monday, the Russian Ministry of Finance published preliminary budget data for January.

According to the data, tax revenues from oil and gas, which are important for Russia, fell by around 46 percent in January from a year ago.

At the same time, the country’s budget deficit grew to approximately 23 billion euros in January, according to preliminary data. This is the largest budget deficit recorded in January since 1998. A budget deficit means that the government’s planned expenditures are greater than revenues.