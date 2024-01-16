Russia | “Russia's borders don't end anywhere,” declares Vladimir Putin on an advertising screen in Moscow

Russia's borderlessness must be either Putin's war propaganda or an election ad.

Muscovite on the end wall of the apartment building there is a large advertising screen, which tells about the infinity of Russia.

“Russia's borders don't end anywhere,” declares the Russian president Vladimir Putin, whose image dominates the display. The sentence is in quotation marks, which means it was put specifically in Putin's mouth.

The sentence has been noticed, among others, by the Russian correspondent of the British channel BBC Steve Rosenbergwho posted an update about it on Monday's message service in X.

Russia has presidential elections in March, the winner of which is already known.

Sentence “Russia's borders don't end anywhere” has been seen elsewhere than in Moscow.

At least on Russia's border with Estonia in Ivangorod in December, there was a billboard on the side of the road with a picture of Putin and a bear in addition to that phrase. An Estonian newspaper reported on the billboard Postman.

The awe-inspiring phrase probably originated from a Russian television program from 2016. The program rewarded schoolchildren who had demonstrated their excellence in geography. Told about the incident BBC.

Putin talked to a schoolboy and asked him where the border of Russia is. The boy answered that in the Bering Strait, to which Putin stated that “Russia's borders don't end anywhere”. Then Putin added that it was a joke.