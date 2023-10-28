Russia | Russians who fled Putin look for their food in the garbage of Tbilisi

Photographer Sergei Stroitelev photographed and interviewed young Russians who fled Putin to Georgia. Now many of them look for their food in Tbilisi’s garbage.

Russian after the invasion of Ukraine, many young people who opposed the war fled Russia. Most of them moved to Georgia because they didn’t require a visa there and they could get by with the Russian language there.

At least a hundred thousand Russians moved to Georgia, but there is no exact information. The reason was either the opposition to the war or the avoidance of the autumn 2022 initiative.