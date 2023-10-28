Saturday, October 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russia | Russians who fled Putin look for their food in the garbage of Tbilisi

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
Russia | Russians who fled Putin look for their food in the garbage of Tbilisi

Photographer Sergei Stroitelev photographed and interviewed young Russians who fled Putin to Georgia. Now many of them look for their food in Tbilisi’s garbage.

Russian after the invasion of Ukraine, many young people who opposed the war fled Russia. Most of them moved to Georgia because they didn’t require a visa there and they could get by with the Russian language there.

At least a hundred thousand Russians moved to Georgia, but there is no exact information. The reason was either the opposition to the war or the avoidance of the autumn 2022 initiative.

#Russia #Russians #fled #Putin #food #garbage #Tbilisi

See also  Music Urban rockers have a surprising connection to nature - Von Hertzen Brothers wants to remind of the disappearance of evergreen forests and find a dwarf nest
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Synod of bishops ends without news on women’s ordination and priests’ celibacy

Synod of bishops ends without news on women's ordination and priests' celibacy

Recommended

No Result
View All Result