Russia Russians stand behind Putin because of Western sanctions – “Sanctions are taken as confirmation of Putin’s speech that the West is against us,” says a Moscow sociologist

According to sociologist Leonid Volkov, director of the Levada research center, Western sanctions against Russia have boosted Putin’s support. Citizens’ support is solid but not unreserved.

From St. Petersburg it is not difficult to find a president Vladimir Putin supporters, and it is no wonder, as the President’s support in Russia is now at its peak.

Three passers-by refused a street interview on Thursday, but three who gave up the interview turned out to be different levels of supporters of Putin.

A pensioner who was on a day trip with his wife, a former employee of the Ministry of Defense Yuri Baranov said he himself had noticed an increase in presidential support.

“Despite all the internal difficulties, however, the president is expressing foreign policy. Many Russians agree with our foreign policy, because the main mentality is, of course, justice and truth. ”

“People just feel that way. It’s hard to explain in words because it’s based on intuition, subconscious. ”

Pensioner Yuri Baranov thought the Russians were supporting President Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy. “As for everything else, like low pensions or low wages – that’s a whole other thing.”

Independent research center in Levadan fresh opinion poll 83 percent of Russians support Putin’s actions.

However, the results of the survey must be viewed with skepticism, even though Levada is Russia’s best-known research institute in its field. In the current climate in Russia, not all citizens may dare to answer the poller’s support for Putin.

In polls, Putin’s support has been on the rise since December, but in March it took a clear leap upwards. In addition to the President, the Prime Minister increased his support Mikhail Mišustin as the whole government.

In the survey, citizens also expressed their satisfaction with the direction the country is heading. The direction of Russia was considered correct by 69 percent of respondents.

In the West, it was thought that sanctions against Russia would make the people dissatisfied with their state leadership, but this has not been the case.

Levadan manager, sociologist Leonid Volkovin on the contrary, sanctions have led citizens to group behind their leader.

“It’s about developing clashes with the West. Support has increased with it. The sanctions will be taken as a confirmation of everything that Putin and the regime have said about the West against us. ”

Volkov says that the support is not completely unreserved, but comes in different shades. In the poll, Putin unconditionally supported 45 percent of respondents, while 38 percent said they “somewhat” supported the president’s actions.

“I’ve listened to some interviews. People themselves have commented on their answers without asking. One woman also explained, ‘Well, in general, I don’t really support Putin, but now it would be wrong not to support. That would not be patriotic. ‘”

Volkovin According to him, the increase in support is due precisely to the confrontation between Russia and the Western world and not so much to what is happening in Ukraine.

“In another interview, the respondent said that everything is bad, prices are high, but Vladimir Vladimirovich is doing everything right and without him we would have been eaten a long time ago.”

“A lot of people hope for peace and that all of this would end, but once the government has made that decision, there are probably good reasons for it. This is where NATO bases on our borders and so on come to the fore. ”

Designer-designer Andrei was confident about the future despite the sanctions.

St. Petersburg designer-designer Andrei was confident about Russia’s future despite sanctions. He didn’t want to say his last name.

“In an era of pro-consumption, you should buy less and eat less rubbish in general. Similarly, people would get less sick and change their habits. We are in a difficult situation now. If anyone buys less sugar because of that, I think it’s just good. ”

He described Putin’s growing popularity with a proverb: “Horses should not be changed in the middle of the stream.”

He said he saw Putin more as an image than as a person cherished in the West by a negative and a positive view in Russia.

“I am probably opposed to a military operation, as are many others. But before that, a situation had to develop that needed to be rectified. It is not good for people to suffer if they try to preserve their traditions or speak the language that suits them best. It had lasted a long time. Now there seemed to be no other options. ”

Pilates instructor Tatiana Linovitskaya has not yet noticed the impact of sanctions in her own life.

On maternity leave Pilates instructor Tatiana Linovitskaya said he had a deep respect for the president and had voted for him, and the events of the past month have not changed his mind in one direction or another.

“Since his arrival, my life has improved considerably. I remember the times when our family practically went hungry. Without Grandma and Grandpa’s vegetable garden, we would probably have starved to death. ”

Linovitskaya said that at least he is not yet particularly aware of the impact of the sanctions imposed by the West on Russia in his own life. He hoped the country’s own production and industry would grow as a result.

“I hope the situation is resolved and everyone can live in peace, travel freely and keep in touch. After all, people and politics are different things. Man is basically a friend to man. ”