Russia | Russians’ salaries are rising at an alarming rate – “the upper middle class is enjoying a really good life”

to Russia economic sanctions imposed were expected causing deep distress for ordinary households, but the opposite happened.

Many Russians are now earning more than they have ever earned, unemployment is at a record low and people feel their financial situation is better than ever before in the 21st century.

A US business magazine tells about it Financial Times (FT).

According to the Russian Statistics Authority, real wages have grown by almost 14 percent and are expected to grow by as much as 3.5 percent this year. Consumption has increased by 25 percent and unemployment has dropped to a record low of 2.6 percent.

Weavers, who in December 2021 were still earning around 230–330 euros per month, equivalent to 1,300 euros, are now earning up to 1,300 euros. Salaries for long-haul truck drivers have increased by 38 percent per year.

Because of the sanctions, people also spend their money within the country on things like tourism, services and experiences.

Rostic’s, which continued the operation of the US fast food restaurant chain KFC’s restaurants in Russia, has said that it will open 100 new stores this year. The demand for domestic flights has grown enormously despite the increase in prices.

Also many wealthy Russians who went abroad after the war started are said to have returned to Russia.

“Everyone who belongs to the upper middle class enjoys a really good life,” says Sergei Ishkova Moscow-based investor and entrepreneur for FT

“Two a year ago we were expecting a completely different scenario, one in which Russia would have an economic downturn caused by the collapse of exports and unemployment”, says Janis KlugeRussian economy expert from the German Institute for International and Security Affairs for FT.

“Instead, we are in a completely different situation.”

Russian a senior advisor at the Bank of Finland who studied the economy Laura Solanko notes that when Russia’s large-scale attack began and extensive sanctions packages were imposed, the situation was in many ways new, strange and unprecedented.

“Both the Russians themselves and the Western countries that imposed the sanctions expected that the sanctions would be a significant economic blow in terms of GDP,” he says.

During 2022, however, it became clear that there will not be a major economic depression. However, why the situation of the ordinary wage earner is so good today is a different matter, says Solanko.

“It is a startling observation that real wages and disposable incomes are growing in Russia,” says Solanko. However, according to him, it is explained by three factors.

First of all, it is important to remember that the sanctions have been designed from the beginning so that they do not complicate the life of an ordinary person, says Solanko.

“In the general discussion, the idea of ​​sanctions is that they try to discipline or make all Russians miserable, but that’s not what they were designed for.”

According to Solango, another explanatory factor is that “when public spending is increased enormously, it has to show up somewhere”. Part of the increase in public spending goes directly to household accounts in the form of wages, bonuses and compensation. Also, pretty much all war material, from weapons to textiles, is procured from the home country, which creates a huge demand for the economy.

The third factor is that Russia still trades with the rest of the world, but money cannot go out of Russia due to sanctions.

“Before, a large part of the money ended up in villas in Spain, wineries in France or apartments in New York. Companies also invest abroad,” says Solanko.

Now all that money stays in Russia and is used for Russian services.

The spending spree has also been supported by the government’s housing loan program, where loans for new construction have been offered at a price clearly below the reference rate, FT reports.

The total number of mortgages in Russia grew by 34.5 percent last year. The support was stopped at the beginning of July at the request of the central bank, but its effects will be seen for a long time. Many construction companies have sold out their calendars for the next three years.

Do they work sanctions despite the consumption feast of the common people?

“The short answer is yes,” says Solanko.

“The effect is visible where they are directed.”

The financial market sanctions have damaged the Russian financial market and Russia’s foreign trade, especially they have succeeded in making imports more difficult, he says.

Also, technology products subject to sanctions end up in Russia significantly less than without sanctions, even though their demand has grown explosively.

“Sanctions are not 100% effective, however, because numerically the majority of countries do not comply with them,” says Solanko.

Money In Russia, most of the state subsidies have been taken from the National Welfare Fund. The fund’s liquid assets have decreased from 8.7 trillion rubles in January 2022 to 4.6 trillion rubles, i.e. approximately 49.7 billion euros.

The central bank has tried openly to oppose the government’s use of money, but with bad results. The central bank is afraid of the economy overheating and inflation getting out of hand.

Instead, the central bank has tried to curb the situation with traditional monetary policy methods, such as raising interest rates.

The latest inflation figure in Russia was 8.7 percent. The central bank has kept the key interest rate at 16 percent since December last year.

“Inflation is higher than the target and has risen in recent months. That also shows that when there is really a lot of money in the economy and the factors and raw materials run out, then the demand goes to the prices”, says Solanko.

The Russian Ministry of Labor estimates that there will be a shortage of 2.4 million workers in the country in 2030, FT writes.

“The fact that citizens are doing well does not mean that the Russian economy in itself is doing well. The situation has been created by pumping money into the economy and keeping the money in the country. Long-term growth will not be strengthened with these measures”, says Solanko.

This week, eight finance ministers of EU countries published in the British The Guardian – in the magazine, a statement according to which Russia is lying about its economic situation. According to the ministers, Russia’s war economy is weakening, Western sanctions are biting and Russia is spreading too rosy an image of its economic situation.

The Finnish Minister of Finance was also among the signatories Riikka Purra (p.s.).