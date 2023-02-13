Russia | Russian war leader Valeri Gerasimov worked for years in Tallinn – “Now I recommend the Nuremberg trial to him”, says the minister at the time

General Valery Gerasimov leads the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but in Estonia he led the withdrawal of troops to Russia.

When the last equipment load of the Russian division left Tallinn from the Tondi district along the railway towards Russia for good in August 1994, the departure was led by a 38-year-old major general Valery Gerasimov.

“A tall man”, remember those who met Gerasimov in Tallinn.

The same man now commands the Russian invasion forces in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin named the 67-year-old chief of the general staff as head of his forces shortly after a Ukrainian strike killed a large number of Russian soldiers on New Year’s Eve in Makijivka, eastern Ukraine.

Gerasimov lived and worked in Tallinn for about seven years, 1987–1994, initially in the service of the Soviet Union, then the Russian army. In Tallinn, he advanced from colonel to major general and commander of the 144th Motorized Infantry Division, which included military units across Estonia and as far north as Latvia.

The barracks in the Tondi district in Tallinn were left in a bad condition after the Russian army in 1994.

Tondi in the district, the street is lined with a hundreds of meters long row of red brick buildings, the barracks built by Tsarist Russia from the beginning of the 20th century. There are private schools in the east end, a self-service hotel in the middle and barracks in the west end are being renovated into offices. Many windows are still covered with plastic or plywood. Under the protection of these brick walls, Gerasimov created his career.

Few locals were able to peek inside the fenced area, but the counselor Vladimir Yushkin visited the barracks of the transitional prime minister Edgar of Savisaari in the company in 1991.

“At first we were shown how the officers and their families live. They live in rooms in buildings erected on military grounds without amenities. It is hard to even imagine that nowadays it is possible to live in such conditions”, Yuškin wrote in his diary on January 17, 1991.

The Soviet Union was falling apart. A few days earlier, Soviet troops had shot peaceful demonstrators in Vilnius and Riga, and more civilian casualties would soon follow. In Tallinn, Savisaar and his entourage went to Tondi to listen to the concerns of the officers and their families.

The concern was, among other things, how to buy basic food and clothes, how to register as a resident of Estonia and why they are called occupiers. Yushkin’s diary entries tell of the nervous atmosphere in the army hall.

“The life that bustles outside the military area is incomprehensible and hostile to those sitting in the hall. It feels like you’re standing in the vestibule of an express train, and suddenly the next carriage detaches and zooms away.”

Colonel Gerasimov’s living conditions were probably better than in the barracks.

Perhaps he lived nearby in the Astangu residential area. Its gray silicate brick apartment buildings housed officers’ quarters with amenities such as running hot water. One-tenth of the city’s new apartments were reserved for the army, militia and other central government personnel.

Park Tondi, an office and residential area, is being renovated on the former barracks area.

A self-service hotel operates in the former barracks.

When Armored military vehicles of the Pskov landing forces rolled into Tallinn during the Moscow coup attempt in August 1991, they stopped at Tondi. The temporary head of the KGB from Moscow also came there, when the local security police were no longer trusted. The pro-empire radio Nadežda broadcasted in the area of ​​the division and Interrinne, an anti-independence movement of Estonia, gathered there, says Estonia’s transitional minister Fury Vare.

“Gerasimov was in some way under the leadership of the putschists, but was not part of it,” says Vare.

Leaders of other Soviet military units characterized Gerasimov as a Russian with the word “služaka”, an obedient soldier, Vare recalls.

When one and a half years had passed since Estonia’s independence in 1993, Gerasimov’s adjutant asked his superior to enter the Estonian Chief of Staff Ants Laaneotsin up. Both had graduated from the Soviet Army’s Armored Corps Academy in Moscow, but now they were on different sides.

“A tall man entered the room with an escort. He was tight-lipped and calm,” recalls the member of parliament, general evp. Loan issues

Gerasimov was concerned about the voluntary national defense organization Suojeluskunna, which was active as part of the Estonian Defense Forces. He suggested that both sides should try to prevent clashes. An agreement was reached in a few minutes.

“We were two colonels.”

The Russian colonel came to the Estonian colonel’s speech soon again, when problems arose in Tartu in removing the Soviet army’s technology.

“Gerasimov was annoyed that why don’t you let the technology be taken away. When I heard him, I called Tartu”, says Laaneots.

Estonians appreciated the fact that the Russian soldier did not spend time on anything extra, but only talked about the matter.

Gerasimov also acted as Minister of Defense I picked up Rebas by.

“He was slim and tall. The meeting was very formal, but now I recommend the Nuremberg trial to him,” says Rebas.

The weekly newspaper Eesti Ekspress wrote in January how Gerasimov messed up the relations between the Estonian government during a three-minute meeting with Defense Minister Rebas. The Minister of Defense had agreed that two hundred mine sweepers could be brought from Russia to prepare the army’s withdrawal. Prime Minister Mart Laar got angry about Solo. The Defense Committee invited Gerasimov to the Parliament House for a hearing.

A soldier who carried out assignments and was not against Estonia, former vice-chairman of the Defense Committee Peeter Lorentz characterized in Eesti Ekspress.

The headquarters of the division led by Valeri Gerasimov was located in the Tondi district of Tallinn. Now the investment center of the Estonian Defense Forces is located in the same place.

Before After the final departure of the 144th division from Tallinn to Russia, Ants Laaneots visited the facilities in Tondi. The barracks had beds, worn mattresses and piles of rubbish, but nothing of value. Laaneots would have liked to move the Estonian General Staff there, but at that time there was no money to renovate the dilapidated buildings.

The headquarters of Gerasimov’s division was located behind the barracks on a hill in a red brick building from the time of Tsarist Russia. Now the flags of Estonia, EU, NATO and Ukraine fly in front of it. The building is home to the institution responsible for the investments of the Estonian Defense Forces and the army health center.

When the last Russian army troops withdrew from Estonia in August 1994, the departure from Tondi was empty. Laaneots recalls thinking that many officers had lived in Tallinn for years and did not want to leave. Gerasimov went to shake hands.

“Dosvidanie, goodbye.”

Laaneots recalls that then he looked sour.