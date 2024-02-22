The Russian retail chain Sber confirmed that it had removed 252 books from its selection in order not to violate the law on “gay propaganda”.

Russian the retail chain Sber confirms that it has removed 252 books from its selection in order not to violate the country's strict law on “gay propaganda”. An independent will tell you about it Russian media Meduza.

The list was first published by the editor Alexander Plyushchev. Sber's spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that the list is genuine. According to Sber, it was introduced a year ago.

The most well-known names on the list include the American horror writer by Stephen King novels It, Dr. Uni and Seasons of horror, Oscar Wilde The Portrait of Dorian Gray and Japanese Haruki Murakami Norwegian Wood.

On the list is also Fyodor Dostoyevsky little known Netochka Nezvanova (1849).

Dostoyevsky is considered one of the greatest classics of Russian literature Alexander Pushkin, Leo Tolstoy and Nikolai Gogol alongside. The latter was Ukrainian by birth and wrote his name as Mykola Hohol.

Based on the plot description Netochka Nezvanova deals with the status of a woman through the story of an orphan girl's growth. The work was left unfinished when Dostoevsky was deported to Siberia as a revolutionary, and the author never finished it.