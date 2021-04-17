Russia Russian prosecutors call on court to define groups linked to opposition activist Alexei Navalny as extremist

There are currently a total of 33 groups on the list, including Isis, the Taliban, and Jehovah’s Witnesses, among others. The activities of these groups are banned in Russia and participation in them can lead to long prison sentences.

In Russia Prosecutors asked Moscow court on Friday to identify imprisoned opposition activist Alexei Navalny affiliated groups into extremist organizations.

Prosecutors called for Navalny’s network of regional offices and his anti-corruption organization FBK to be added to the list of terrorist and extremist organizations maintained by the Russian National Counter-Terrorism Committee.

If the court ruled in favor, the organizations could be banned from operating in Russia and their members could face prison sentences.

In its statement, the Moscow Prosecutor’s Office said that under the guise of liberal slogans, the organizations were creating conditions that could destabilize the social and socio-political situation and change the basis of the constitutional order. The prosecutor’s office described the activities of the organizations as undesirable.

The equating of non-violent and out-of-politics Jehovah’s Witnesses with violent terrorist organizations in Russia has aroused international astonishment. Foreign Policy According to the magazine, one of the reasons given is that the members of the movement refuse to serve in the military on religious grounds.

Navalnyin, 44, support forces have come under increasing pressure since an opposition activist returned to Russia in January. Navalnyi was arrested on his return from Germany, where he spent months recovering from the poisoning.

Navalnyi was sentenced to about two and a half years in prison for old embezzlement charges. The arrest was followed by nationwide demonstrations that have led police to arrest more than 11,000 people.

I was Navalni’s assistant and the leader of her regional network Leonid Volkov wrote the President of Russia Vladimir Putin launched large-scale political repression in Russia. Volkov commented on the prosecutors’ recent efforts On Twitter.

Among other things, in a press release posted on Facebook, Volkov and the director of FBK Ivan Zhdanov said they have no doubt what decision the “Putin Court” will make.

However, Navalny’s allies assured in a statement that the work would continue “peacefully, publicly and effectively”. Navalni supporters have repeatedly been subjected to police raids and have been arrested for their political actions.

On Thursday, I was Navalny’s close ally Ljubov Sobol was sentenced to one year of conditional community service for violating domestic peace. The verdict came from Sobol visiting the door of an FSB agent suspected of poisoning Navalny last December.