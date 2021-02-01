Russia Russian prosecutors back demand for Navalny imprisonment, court to rule on Tuesday

Navalnyi was arrested when he returned to Russia in mid-January from Germany.

In Russia prosecutors support the Criminal Sanctions Agency’s demand for an opposition politician Aleksei Navalnyin, 44, conversion of a conditional sentence into imprisonment.

“We consider this claim to be legal and legitimate,” the agency’s statement said.

Navalnyitä threatened by two and a half year sentence, because he is not a criminal sanction according to the Agency to comply with the terms of a conditional sentence. The Navalni verdict is scheduled to be heard in a Moscow court on Tuesday.

Navalni supporters have been urged to gather outside the courthouse to show their support for opposition politicians.

According to Navalny, behind his poisoning was the Russian security service FSB. The Russian authorities have denied the allegations.

More than 5,300 people, including about 90 journalists, were arrested across the country on Sunday in the most pro-Naval protests. Police used brutal violence against protesters in some places.

France calls on Germany to abandon the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline due to the treatment of Russian opposition politician Navalny. Minister for Europe Clement Beaune recalled in a radio interview that France has in the past been skeptical about the Russia – Germany pipeline project.

The pipeline has been almost complete for a long time, but its construction work was on hiatus from the end of 2019 until it was restarted earlier this month.

The United States has tried to stop the project with economic sanctions. The German energy company Uniper, in which Fortum has a majority stake, is one of the financiers of a project led by Russian gas giant Gazprom.

The United States opposes the pipeline project because it believes it will increase Germany’s and other EU countries’ dependence on Russian gas too much. The pipeline will double gas transportation capacity from Russia to Germany.