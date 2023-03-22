Russia | Russian propaganda struck again in Ukraine – now they are using chess

The top player is trying to get Ukrainian children into Russia.

Russian chess master Sergei Karjak too runs activities in the occupied areas of Ukraine that seem like propaganda aimed at children, writes a Norwegian newspaper VG.

Karjakin, 33, has posted pictures of Ukrainian cities such as Luhansk, Donetsk, Makijivka and H’artsyzk on his Telegram account. He has organized chess schools for children in these cities occupied by the Russian army.

“There are talented children in our republics. I expect that the children will be included in Russian chess life as soon as possible. This way they get support and get to participate in Russian tournaments,” Karjakin wrote in Telegram, according to VG.

Karjakin is a prominent supporter of Vladimir Putin. In the photo, he signs autographs for children during his visit to Yekaterinburg last year.

Karjakin’s brazen action has aroused great indignation in Norway, which has become one of the centers of the chess world, a major player Magnus Carlsen because of. Carlssen’s coach Peter Heine Nielsen has also criticized Karjakin and asked, for example, the world chess federation Fidel, whether the Russian’s chess propaganda can be allowed.

Karjakin is the President of Russia Vladimir Putin a staunch supporter who has, among other things, supported the war and claimed that the Ukrainian leaders are Nazis.

chess master was born on the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014. He represented Ukraine until 2009, but changed his team to Russia in 2009.

“Karjakin is a charming gentleman,” the Norwegian vice-president of Fide Jöran Aulin-Jansson said to VG sarcastically.

“His moral compass has been hit by a bad technical glitch.”

Fide suspended Karjakin for half a year in November 2022, shortly after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. After Panna finished, he has played mainly in Russia, because he doesn’t get invitations to tournaments in the West.