Russia Russian President Putin plans to take the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus

A Kremlin spokesman confirmed Putin’s vaccine stock on Sunday.

Russian president Vladimir Putin plans to take Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus, Kremlin spokesman said Dmitry Peskov said Russian state television on Sunday.

“He said he will be vaccinated. He made this decision and will wait until all formalities have been completed, ”a spokesman said on Rossiya 1, according to news agency Reuters.

Russia launched a voluntary vaccination program with the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine earlier in December. Risk groups in Moscow have been the first to receive the vaccine.

People over the age of 60 may start getting the vaccine starting Monday, the mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin said on its website on Sunday.

Putin, 68, has said before that the Russian vaccine is effective and safe. He has also stated that there is no reason not to take the vaccine.

Since the spread of the corona epidemic to Russia, Putin has mainly worked remotely and handled encounters in video conferences. He has also restricted travel.

In August, Putin said one of his daughters has participated in clinical trials of vaccines and did not cause him any problems.