Russia Russian opposition politicians who met in Haavisto were targeted in Russia – Jabloko party leader in St. Petersburg: “Writing nonsense”

The leader of the St. Petersburg branch of the Jabloko party acknowledges the allegations made in the media as “nonsense” that will not cause him any difficulties.

Foreign minister Pekka Haaviston (green) this a visit to St. Petersburg on Monday the local opposition politicians who met at the end have been subjected to public plunder and accused of intrigue as a result of the meeting. Attempts to incite the scandal continued on Thursday in the media linked to a businessman called “Putin’s chef” Jevgeni Prigožiniin. Ilta-Sanomat said on the subject on Wednesday.

Director of the St. Petersburg branch of the Jabloko party, which is mainly a right-wing demer Boris Vishnevsky acknowledges the allegations made in the media in a telephone interview as “nonsense” which does not cause him any difficulty.

Haavisto discussed on Monday with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrovin In St. Petersburg, and at least the public appearance took place despite occasional disagreements in a businesslike atmosphere.

At the end of the visit, Haavisto met with representatives of non-governmental organizations and two St. Petersburg opposition politicians at the Finnish Consulate in St. Petersburg: Boris Vishnevsky and his predecessor, now a member of the right-wing Liberal Growth Party. Maksim Reznikin.

Both opposition politicians are members of the St. Petersburg parliament. Parliament is a more important legislative body than the ordinary city council, because in addition to Moscow, St. Petersburg is a member of the federation similar to the regions and republics.

According to the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, the evening meeting was included in the program of the visit as usual and was known to the host Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, called “Putin’s chef,” on July 4, 2017 in the Moscow Kremlin.­

Prigožinin the best known of the alleged media, ie Federalnoe Agenstvo Novostei (FAN) released the news the night before Tuesday under the headline “Secret Meeting of Guest Agents-MPs”. According to the news, the meeting was “secret” because in addition to environmental issues and the rights of sexual minorities, it dealt with a hot topic, namely the opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin imprisonment.

According to the story, “agent representatives” are calling for a drastic tightening of sanctions against Russia.

Speaker of the St. Petersburg Parliament Vyacheslav Makarov raised the case at a parliamentary session on Wednesday, the news site said Fontanka. Makarov rebuked opposition men, saying there should be no “intrigue at a foreign consulate”.

“As for the LGBT people, it’s your own business,” Makarov said.

“Hug and kiss them as much as you want!”

To Moscow until the waves of the scandal hit a little lazily even though FAN did its best. Member of Parliament for a United Russia Yevgeny Fyodorov nevertheless called for some punishment or a reduction in the powers of the St. Petersburg opposition duo.

St. Petersburg representative of the State Duma Vitali Milonov agreed to the news site Regnumin according to the choir, saying that it should be clarified how many “decent people” there are in the St. Petersburg parliament at all.

Thursday Federal city Boris Vishnevsky was attacked in new rounds by a news site called. The site claimed, citing the original source on the Nation News site, that Vishnevsky has harassed student girls. The director of Jabloko in St. Petersburg is a professor of political research at the St. Petersburg State Pedagogical University.

The news site Nation News or Natsionalny Novosti is RBK magazine according to a 2017 report, one of the members of the Yevgeny Prigožin Information Empire. Milonov, a member of the St. Petersburg State Duma, commented on both Vishnevsky and Reznik as actual large pedophiles.

“Representative Milonov suffers from typical imaginative symptoms and the stimulation of fantasies, ”says Vishnevsky.

“He has a standard view: if the opposition talks to foreign diplomats, it will inevitably either beg them for something or demand tightening sanctions.”

“Nothing like that was on the table, it was a meeting according to the protocol, which was also attended by journalists, economists and researchers.”

Vishnevsky does not believe that there will be any real difficulties for himself, nor for Reznik.

“I’m used to the fact that Yevgeny Prigožiniin combined actors write nonsense,” says Višnevski.

“They can’t do anything else. I don’t consider them journalists at all. ”

“I would also like to point out that I will speak much more sharply in parliamentary sessions than in a meeting like this, which would address issues that every Russian politician in a similar situation would address when a foreign diplomat meets: how to have the best possible relations between our countries.”

According to the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, no scandal or word of mouth has previously arisen from any of the Minister’s public meetings.