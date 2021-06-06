Russia Russian opposition activist Dmitry Gudkov fled to Ukraine

Gudkov was arrested on Tuesday and released two days later.

Kremlin a prominent critic and former opposition decision-maker Dmitry Gudkov says he left Russia for Ukraine.

Gudkov was arrested on Tuesday, but was released two days later without charge. The reason for the arrest was said to be unpaid rents, for which he faced up to five years in prison.

Gudkov said on Facebook on Sunday that he was approaching the Ukrainian capital and confirmed the matter to the news agency AFP. Gudkov said he had heard from sources close to the Kremlin that he would be arrested on a fictitious criminal charge if he did not leave.