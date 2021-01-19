He works from prison. Incarcerated since his incredible return to Russia, the opponent Alexeï Navalny counter-attacked Tuesday, January 19 with the dissemination of a vast anti-corruption investigation targeting President Vladimir Poutine and the real “palace” which he would have had on the edges from the Black Sea.

Illustrated with a video of nearly two hours which already displays nearly 500,000 views on YouTube, this subject is accompanied by a call to the Russians to demonstrate against power on Saturday, reiterating the invitation to “go out in the street” made the day before by Alexei Navalny and his team.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov immediately dismissed the accusations, telling Ria Novosti news agency that “it is not true”, while saying that they have not yet read the details of this investigation.

Alexei Navalny, who recorded this video before his return to Russia on Sunday, assures us that Vladimir Putin is the beneficiary of a vast property and a huge palace near the Russian city of Gelendzhik, on the shores of the Black Sea. This very luxurious complex would also include vineyards, an ice hockey enclosure or a casino. It was financed, according to the opponent, by relatives of the Russian president, such as the boss of the oil giant Rosneft Igor Setchine and the businessman Gennady Timchenko.

“It is a state within Russia. And, in this state, there is only an irremovable tsar. Putin”, believes Alexei Navalny, also accusing the Russian president of being “obsessed with wealth and luxury”. According to the opponent, 100 billion rubles (1.12 billion euros) were spent to build this complex, the total area of ​​which is 7,000 hectares, i.e. “39 times the size of Monaco”. It is officially owned by the FSB, the Russian security services.