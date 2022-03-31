Russia Russian Minister: All aircraft leased abroad are registered in Russia

According to the Russian Deputy Prime Minister, all aircraft leased from the West will remain in Russia when their leases expire.

All aircraft leased from the West will remain in Russia after their leases expire, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov says.

Borisov said in an interview with Russian television on Thursday, according to the news agency Reuters, that all the leased aircraft still in Russia have been transferred to the Russian aircraft register.

Western aircraft leasing companies have had to terminate their lease agreements with Russian airlines due to economic sanctions imposed on Russia.

Leasing companies have leased more than 500 aircraft to Russian airlines. Of those, 78 are abroad, leaving more than 400 in Russia, according to Reuters. The machines are worth about ten billion dollars, or about nine billion euros.

Russia has enacted a law that allows aircraft to be transferred to the country’s own registry. It is against international rules.

Most of the machines are registered in Bermuda and Ireland. Countries have revoked the certificates of airworthiness of aircraft, which normally means that aircraft are not allowed to fly.

Russian airlines have so far hesitated to take advantage of the law for fear of jeopardizing partnerships, but Borisov said all aircraft have now been transferred to the Russian register.

Most European and North American airspace is closed to Russian airlines. The companies’ problems are compounded by the fact that they cannot buy spare parts or maintenance for their aircraft from Europe or the United States.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin reported on Thursday a 100 billion Russian ruble (about 1.1 billion euros) support package for Russian airlines.