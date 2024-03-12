Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Russia | Russian military cargo plane crashed with 15 people on board

March 12, 2024
The Il-76 military transport plane reportedly crashed in the Ivanovo region near the village of Podtalitsy at the start of a scheduled flight.

Russia said Tuesday that a military cargo plane carrying 15 people crashed northeast of Moscow shortly after takeoff. At least the news agencies AFP and Reuters report on it.

Russian news site Mash reported on its Telegram channel that according to preliminary information, the emergency was caused by a bird hitting one of the plane's engines. According to the site, rescue personnel are working at the accident site.

According to the statement of the Ministry of Defence, there were eight crew members and seven passengers on board the plane. According to Russian media, there were no survivors in the accident. News agencies have not been able to confirm the claim.

