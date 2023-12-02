Russia | Russian media: Gay clubs raided

Russia has tightened its grip on the LGBT community in the past years. After the new regulation that came into effect on Friday, the community’s living space seems to be shrinking even faster.

of Moscow police have raided several gay clubs after a new Russian decree that came into force on Friday banned the “international LGBT movement”. Local news sources, the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC, tell about it by.

Telegram news channel Ostorožno Novosti reported on Saturday that the police had stopped people who went to nightclubs, checked their passports and photographed them. According to the news channel, the police had claimed that they were looking for drugs.

Another Telegram news channel, Sota, reported that something similar had happened in at least three nightclubs on Friday night. St. Petersburg night club Tsentralnaya Stantsija tells on his Vkontakte page, that as a result of the law, its landlord no longer allows the nightclub to operate on the premises.

Photos and videos have spread on social media showing the police outside one of the nightclubs, the BBC reports.

Moscow authorities have not commented on the information.

Friday since then, several cases related to gender and sexual minorities in Russia have been reported. HS told earlier on Saturday that the online publication and aid organization Parni+ will have to evacuate its team from Russia due to the new law.

On Friday was told, that a Russian TV channel has been fined 500,000 rubles after showing a music video that showed two women holding hands. Meduzan, an independent Russian news site by the music video was also removed by the artist after this Sergei Lazarov From the Youtube account.

Ostorozhno Novosti by The Pure dating application developed in Russia has removed the possibility for its users registered in Russia to choose their sexual orientation upon registration.

Russian the authorities’ pressure on gender and sexual minorities has increased in recent years, even before the decree that entered into force on Friday.

For example, in 2013, the so-called gay propaganda law came into force, which prohibits showing “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations” to minors. Last year, the law was extended to cover people of all ages.

As a result, all references to sexual and gender minorities have been removed from books, films, advertisements and TV series. According to the BBC, a Russian TV channel recently removed the colors from a rainbow shown in a South Korean music video to avoid being accused of breaking the law.