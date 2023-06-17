Russia | Russian media: Alcohol consumption among the Kremlin’s elite has increased sharply since Putin’s arrest warrant was issued in the spring

The increase in alcohol consumption by Russia’s economic and political elite represents a broader, parallel trend among the people.

The Kremlin the elite have fallen into increasingly serious alcohol abuse as Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine puts increasing pressure on them, reports an independent Russian online media Sausage.

Its anonymous sources close to the Kremlin tell of extensive and deepening alcohol use among prominent government and business leaders.

According to an extensive article published by Vorstka, the situation has worsened especially since March, when the International Criminal Court (ICC) told that he was preparing two war crime charges against Russia and issued an arrest warrant for the president About Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine’s counterattack has also pressured many in the Kremlin to open the bottle cap.

The video shows how Putin appeared drunk in December 2022:

Equally the alcohol limit per person has been increased from one bottle to two at official state celebrations organized by the Kremlin, a political strategist with connections to the Kremlin tells Vorstka.

“Not all persons belonging to the presidential administration started their day with a glass of vodka. Now I know more and more people are doing this. And some start their day with a bottle instead of a glass,” says another unnamed source.

Many officials, politicians and governors are late for more and more meetings, skip them or arrive drunk. According to the article, some use illegal drugs in addition to alcohol.

One One of the sources interviewed by Vorstka describes a typical day for the governor of a region in central Russia. According to the interviewee, the governor was considered an alcoholic even before the latest twists and turns of the war, but now he has “completely messed up”.

The days begin with the governor’s subordinates having to look for this in their hands wherever the evening happened to end. An employee has even been appointed exclusively for this task.

Next, the governor is transported to the workplace if his presence is needed. Throughout the working day, the governor drinks “only cognac”. He attends several meetings, but he sits quietly “like a snowman”.

The governor in question usually goes to a local restaurant or spa after lunch, where the late evening begins again.

See also Audi TT-RS Iconic Edition - driving test and video Some members of the Kremlin elite “start their day with a bottle of vodka instead of a glass”, a source tells the Russian media Vorstka. Picture of the vodka shelf in a Moscow store from 2020.

The Kremlin according to Vorstka, cognac, champagne and wine are the favorite drinks of the party crowd. Nowadays, hard liquors have also been added to the list. According to the article, the elite drink “a lot and all mixed up”.

A drink order from a catering company serving the Kremlin included vodka imported from abroad for five million rubles, or more than 50 thousand euros at the current exchange rate, Vorstka says.

This means that Putin’s speeches last summer, in which he urged both the elite and the people to moderate their drinking, have been ignored by the Kremlin elite. At the time, the Russian news media reported on Putin’s hints to curb alcohol consumption Medusa.

Putin himself is known for at least some degree of abstinence from alcohol.

Vladimir Putin, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (right) and recently deceased former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi (center) enjoy a soft drink in Sochi, Russia, in 2012.

The elite the increase in alcohol consumption represents a broader trend in Russia.

The state regulatory agency for alcohol sales, Rosalkogolregulirovanie, said at the beginning of June that the production of mild alcoholic beverages has increased by 23 percent this year.

At the same time, the demand for strong alcoholic beverages has decreased. However, according to the expert interviewed by Vorstka, this is probably due to the fact that people can no longer afford to spend as much money on booze. Instead, many have started cooking pontika.

According to Vorstka, the Russian Ministry of Health has planned to respond to the increase in alcohol consumption with new restrictive measures, such as raising the age limit for alcoholic beverages to 21 from the current 18 and prohibiting the sale of alcoholic beverages between eight in the evening and eleven in the morning.