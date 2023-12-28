Russia | Russian media: A local politician from the ruling party was found dead in his yard – suspected to have fallen from a window

According to witnesses, Vladimir Yegorov had fallen from the window of the third floor of the apartment building.

Russian politician Vladimir Yegorov was found dead in front of his home in Tobolsk, Tyumen region, on Wednesday. Several Russian media, such as a news site, are reporting on the matter 72.ru and the state news agency Tass.

Yegorov is said to have been a member of the United Russia ruling party, which supports Putin's policies, and the vice-chairman of the Tobolsk City Duma in Western Siberia.

“There are no signs of a crime in the case,” writes the website 72.ru, for example, citing an anonymous source.

“One of the most likely reasons is heart problems,” an anonymous source tells 72.ru. According to the Russian media, Yegorov was 46 or 47 years old when he died.

Several influential Russians have died suddenly under unclear circumstances since the start of the Russian war of aggression. Many of the dead have worked in business and, for example, in the energy industry, he said news agency Reuters earlier in the fall.

For example, the chairman of the board of the energy company Lukoil Ravil Maganov was said to have died after falling from a hospital window in the fall of 2022. A year ago two Russian businessmen and politicians vacationing in India died under unclear circumstances. One of them was said to have fallen from the window of his hotel.