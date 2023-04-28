Russia | Russian law: VR must restart Allegro traffic

The Russian court decided on Wednesday that VR’s decision to suspend traffic between Finland and Russia is illegal. According to Minister Tytti Tuppurainen, who spoke to Yle, the decision has no significance in Finland.

Muscovite law demands that VR and the Karelian Trains company it jointly owns with the Russian railway company RŽD continue to fulfill their contractual obligations, including the operation of the Allegro trains operating between St. Petersburg and Helsinki.

From what the Russian court did on Wednesday about the decision says a St. Petersburg resident, for example Fontanka publication.

Allegro trains are owned by the Finnish-Russian railway stock company Karelian Trains, which was founded in 2006. VR Group, owned by the Finnish state, owns half of it together with RŽD, owned by the Russian Federation. Karelian Trains has leased the trains to operators, i.e. VR and RŽD.

The right according to RŽD has demanded that VR’s unilateral decision to suspend passenger and freight train traffic between Finland and Russia be recognized as illegal. RŽD also demands that VR continue its contractual obligations.

In the event that VR does not continue to fulfill the contract, RŽD demands that VR pay compensation of 10 million rubles, i.e. slightly less than 112,000 euros. RŽD also requires VR and Karelian Trains to jointly pay 1.26 million rubles, or about 14,000 euros, for each day after the court’s decision, for which the contract has not been fulfilled.

VR said on Thursday To Ylethat it will not comment on the matter, as the Moscow court does not have jurisdiction over contracts between the parties.

Also the Minister of Ownership Titti Tuppurainen told Yle that “such decisions have no meaning in Finland”.

Allegro trains traffic between Helsinki and St. Petersburg started in December 2010. VR stopped their traffic a year ago in March. Since then, the trains have stopped in Helsinki.

of VR told in March that the negotiations on the future of the Karelian Trains company and Allegro trains are in progress.

Earlier this year, Ukraine asked Finland to hand over four Allegro trains to it. The Allegros would be suitable for the Ukrainian tracks, because Finland, Ukraine and Russia have the same track width. However, Finland cannot make a decision about trains alone.

Correction 28.4. 3:48 p.m.: Fixed caption. Allegro trains were suspended in March 2022, not March this year.