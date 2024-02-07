Russia | Russian information: Explosion at an intercontinental missile factory in Udmurtia

The local rescue authorities deny to the news agency Tassi that the accident happened.

7.2. 21:47

Russian information about an explosion at the test site of the Votkinsk missile factory in Udmurtia spread on social media after eight on Wednesday evening. The factory is located less than a thousand kilometers east of Moscow.

The news agency Tass said at half past nine in the evening that it was not an accident, but a test run in accordance with the missile's engine manufacturing program. Tass bases its information on the information of the rescue authorities of the Izhevsk region.

The Votkinsky factory is located more than forty kilometers northeast of Izhevsk, the capital of the Udmurtia Republic.

Votkins too the factory produces several different missiles, including Iskander-M ballistic missiles. However, it is the intercontinental ballistic missiles that make the factory famous. The Votkinsk plant manufactures Topol-M intercontinental missiles designed for nuclear war and its newer, multi-warp versions known as Jars.

Topol-M is also known in the West by its NATO name SS-27. The factory's production also includes Bulava ballistic missiles fired from submarines.