Russia Russian Foreign Ministry defends Navalny’s arrest: “Foreign powers should not interfere in the affairs of independent states”

According to the BBC, Navalny is being held in a cell near Sheremetyevo Airport. He has not been allowed to see a lawyer.

Russian the State Department has issued a statement defending the opposition leader Alexei Navalnyin capture.

According to the State Department, Navalnyi has violated the terms of his probation several times.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Marija Zaharova also statedthat “foreign public figures” should respect international law and not interfere in the internal legal affairs of independent states. By this he referred to the demands of many Western countries to release Navalnyi.

“Focus on your own problems,” Zaharova said.

This was Russia’s first official statement on the capture of Navalny. Formerly president Vladimir Putin representative Dmitry Peskov claimed he would not be aware of the capture of Navalny.

“I am sorry. Was he arrested in Germany? I don’t know about it, ”Putin’s spokesman told the Russian Dozdh Channel by.

Putin has constantly sought to downplay the role of Navalny and, albeit, has uttered his name out loud in public.

Navalnyi arrived from Germany to Moscow yesterday, accompanied by great international media attention. Navalnyi was arrested at a passport control, where he also said goodbye to his wife, who was traveling with him Julia Navalnajan.

The official justification for the arrest was, among other things, the violation of the terms of his conditional imprisonment.

Navalnyi has previously been convicted of parole. In addition, in December he was charged with fraud.

According to the European Court of Human Rights, the 2014 verdict against Navalny was political. The December fraud charge has again been seen as an attempt to intimidate Navalny from not returning to Russia.

Russian-speaking BBC’s and, according to news agency AFP, the opposition politician is now being held in a cell in Khimki near Moscow, which is relatively close to Sheremetyevo Airport. He is not known to have been contacted since his arrest.

The BBC bases its information on the opinion of Navalny’s lawyer. Lawyer Olga Mihailovan according to him, he has been denied a meeting with Navalny, citing night time.

Also the representative of Navalny Kira Jarmysh said Navalnyi has not been contacted by lawyers.

“Classic. First, they prevented the lawyer from meeting at Navalny Airport, citing border reasons. Now he is not allowed to see a lawyer because it is night. What reason did they come up with tomorrow? ” Jarmysh said On Twitter.

About poisoning recovered Navalnyi returned Sunday early from Berlin on a flight originally scheduled to land at Vnukovo Airport. However, the plane circled over Moscow for tens of minutes. Eventually the plane was directed to land at Sheremetyevo.

Numerous supporters and journalists of the opposition leader had gathered in Vnukovo before landing. Many international media journalists also traveled on the plane with Navalny.

According to social media, Sheremetyevo also had time to gather some supporters of the opposition leader, who, among other things, cheered for the arrivals at the airport. To Julia Navalnaja.

“Alexei is not afraid, and neither am I. Therefore, you should not be afraid either, ”Navalnaya said before leaving the airport.

Navalnyi himself had time to hold a spontaneous press conference before his passport control before his arrest.

“Not only the truth but also the law is on my side. I’m not afraid of anything, ”he said.

44 years old Navalnyi was poisoned in August in Tomsk, Siberia, after which he was flown to a hospital in Berlin. Navalnyi has said he has recovered from the poisoning almost completely.

The opposition leader has accused the Russian security service, the FSB, of the poisoning, which Navalny said acted on the orders of President Vladimir Putin. Last year, Navalnyi also managed to record a call in which a man alleged to be an FSB employee admits to the poisoning. On call, an FSB employee Konstantin Kudryavtsev revealed that Navalnyi was poisoned by putting poison in his panties.

The group of citizen journalists Bellingcat, Insider media, CNN and Spiegel have also revealed in their report that the Faval was behind the Navalny poisoning case. According to Bellingcat, the involvement of the security service was clear from telephone and travel data.

According to Westerners, opposition leader Navalnyi was poisoned in August with a neurotoxin from the Novitshok group. Tests confirming the poisoning have been carried out at least in laboratories in Germany, France and Sweden.

Navalnyi has become known as Putin’s strong opponent, who has highlighted, among other things, the corruption of the ruling elite.

The United States the future president Joe Biden national security adviser Jake Sullivan demanded late Sunday Finnish time for Russia to immediately liberate Navalny.

“At the same time, those who committed a shameless attack on his life must be brought to justice. The Kremlin’s attacks on the Navalny are not just human rights crimes, but an insult to all Russians who want their voices heard, ”Sullivan wrote. On Twitter.

The Baltic Foreign Ministers, the President of the European Council, France and the human rights organization Amnesty have also called for release. Foreign minister Pekka Haaviston (Green) says that arrest tests the sense of justice.

“A person who has survived a murder attempt and a very serious crime that is being treated in this way will certainly be tested in a lot of countries,” Haavisto said. Ylelle.

Also the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo strongly condemned the arrest. President Donald Trumpin the administration has in the past been reluctant to talk about Navalny.