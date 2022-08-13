Saturday, August 13, 2022
Russia | Russian diplomat: Russia is negotiating to trade basketball star Brittney Griner for arms dealer Viktor Buti

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 13, 2022
in World Europe
At the beginning of August, Griner was sentenced in Russia to nine years in prison for drug smuggling and possession.

Russia and the United States are currently negotiating a prisoner exchange in which the American basketball star Brittney Griner would be exchanged for a Russian arms dealer imprisoned in the United States To Viktor Buti.

The matter was reported by a British newspaper on Saturday The Guardian – magazine and AFP news agency, which quoted the Russian diplomat interviewed by the Russian Tass news agency. Russian diplomat Alexander Dachiev negotiations are extremely sensitive and will be conducted through channels chosen by Russia and the United States.

AFP according to this, it would be the first time that Russia announces the Buti of the negotiations.

Viktor But is serving a 25-year prison sentence for conspiring to kill US citizens and providing aid to a terrorist organization. In recent years, Buti’s name has often been nominated in the media as a person that Russia could want back in a prisoner exchange.

The Russian media already reported in Maythat negotiations to replace Griner with But would be ongoing.

At the beginning of August, Brittney Griner was sentenced in Russia to nine years in prison for drug smuggling and possession. He was arrested in February at the Moscow airport when e-cigarette cartridges containing cannabis oil were found in his luggage.

Basketball star Brittney Griner after her trial in Moscow on August 4. Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug trafficking and possession. Picture: Kirill Kudryavtsev/Reuters

