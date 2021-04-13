Russia Russian Defense Minister says country’s troops are training at Ukraine’s border, due to NATO’s threatening military action

“We have responded to the military activities of the military alliance threatening Russia in similar ways,” Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday confirmed data from Ukraine and Western sources on Russian troop transfers to the border with Ukraine. Shouigu spoke about this during a visit to the northern naval headquarters in Severomorsk on the Kola Peninsula. The matter was reported by the state news agency Tass.

“Over the past three weeks, two armies and three landing troops have been rapidly transferred to Russia’s western borders into combat training areas,” Shuigu said.

Minister of Defense according to him, this is a major military exercise designed to demonstrate Russia’s defense readiness because of “NATO’s threatening military action”.

“We have responded to the military activities of the military alliance threatening Russia in similar ways,” Shuigu said. “As part of the control measures and at the end of the winter training period, a rapid readiness test of the Western and Southern military districts has been carried out.”

“The troops showed that they were fully prepared for the tasks to ensure the security of the country,” Shuigu continued. “These groups are still in practice at the moment. All control measures are scheduled to be completed within two weeks. “

Shuo did not say which armies or armies and which landing forces would participate in the exercise. Thus, according to what he said, the exact strength of the forces transferred to Russia’s border with Ukraine cannot be said precisely.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spokesman Julia Mendel said on Monday that there would be 40,000 Russian troops on the Ukrainian border and that the same number of people would be in Crimea.

Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Ruslan Homtshak gave Easter below on the subject report To the Ukrainian parliament and said that Russia would have about 20,000 troops behind the border with a rapid reaction force. Crimea, on the other hand, would have had as many as 32,000 soldiers. Thus, according to Ukraine, about 30,000 more troops would have been transferred to the area.

The armies or armies and alliances or divisions mentioned by Shuigu would mean that the estimates presented by Ukraine have not, at least not gone to the top.

Russian the major exercises are already known at least as to which unit they started. Russian according to the General Staff troops from southern Stavropol as well as Novorossiysk and Anapa from the eastern shores of the Black Sea took part in the first March military exercise in Crimea. The exercise was specifically the exercise of the Novorossiysk landing division.

The 7th Guards Landing Division, headquartered in Novorossiysk, held its headquarters in Kaunas, Lithuania during the Soviet era. It participated in the repression of popular uprisings in Hungary in 1956 and in Czechoslovakia in 1968.

British Research Institute Rusin researcher Igor Sutjaginin according to the report, the division’s air strike regiment took part in the fighting in Donbass, eastern Ukraine in 2014.