Russia Russian coronavirus infections on the rise, especially in Moscow: People fear new universal quarantine, restrictions on restrictions have been tightened

Moscow

In Moscow authorities have begun to tighten their ranks as the coronavirus situation has worsened again.

According to daily official statistics released on Friday, 7,212 new infections a day had been diagnosed in Russia. The figure is highest then at Midsummer.

Of the new infections, 1,560 were in Moscow. The number attracted attention, as 1,050 infections had been detected in Moscow the day before. The number of cases requiring hospital treatment has increased by 30 per cent per week.

The figures are still far from the spring figures, but the rapid increase in infections has been a cause for concern. However, the authorities have emphasized that the situation is also different from that in the spring in that more is known about the virus and those who receive it are better treated.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin urged on Friday in any case, companies favor teleworking. He also recommended that people over the age of 65 and those at risk stay at home from Monday. In the afternoon, pregnant women were added to the list.

The authorities have also clearly tightened up controls on the rules issued in the spring but which have since been forgotten. In Moscow, health authorities have closed the stores of the large Perekrjostok and Magnolia supermarket chains this week because they have not complied with the mask and glove requirement.

“I would like to remind you once again that the Moscow Mask and Glove Ordinance has not been revoked, but is still in force in public transport, businesses and other facilities,” said the Director. Alexei Nemerjuk From the city of Moscow said Thursday according to news agency Ria Novost.

The luxury department store TsUM also received fines of one million rubles, or about 11,000 euros, for not demanding masks from its customers.

In Moscow was practically a general quarantine in the spring, i.e. strict movement restrictions, but they were eased in June. Since then, everyday life has almost returned to its former state.

It has also been noticed by the head of the Moscow office Yelena Lysenko, which on Friday passed the Perekrjostok store on Bolshaya Poljanka, which was closed by the authorities.

According to him, in stores, the order is followed mostly occasionally, and often sellers have a mask on their chin. He thought the authorities had closed the deal as a deterrent to others.

“I go to work on the subway and really few have a mask. I always have a mask on myself in public transport and I clean my hands constantly. Sometimes I’m the only mask the wagon-proof. “

Lysenko said he feared the new universal quarantine the most. In the spring, when authorities ordered people to stay at home, his employer ran out of clients. After that, there was no money for wages either.

“Our family used all our small savings in the first quarantine.”

President Vladimir Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that no new quarantine is planned.

Putin himself told governors on Thursday he did not want a new tight quarantine for the spring model. Therefore, according to him, care must be taken to ensure that the situation does not get worse.

“All you have to do is relax a little, then the situation can change dramatically,” Putin said according to the news agency Tassi.

Russian according to official statistics, a total of 1,136,048 infections have been detected in the country, the fourth highest in the world. There are a total of 20,056 deaths, the 12th highest in the world.

However, comparing mortality rates in particular is difficult, as countries report coronavirus deaths in very different ways. In Russia, coronavirus statistics, especially in some provinces, have also been considered unreliable.