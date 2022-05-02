Russia Russian businessman critical of war gets into Putin’s teeth: Forced to sell his stake in a bank he set up

Businessman Oleg Tinkov criticizes the Ukrainian war on Instagram. The next day, the Putin administration threatened to nationalize the bank he founded. Now the businessman is afraid for his life.

In February After Russia invaded Ukraine Oleg TinkovThe founder of Russia’s third-largest retail bank, criticized the Russian president in his Instagram post Vladimir Putin act. In his post, Tinkov wrote that he does not see any person who would benefit from the war.

The next day, the presidential administration contacted the management of Tinkoff Bank and threatened to nationalize the bank if it did not sever ties with the businessman.

Tinkleg Bank was founded in 2006 by Oleg Tinkov.

Last during the week, Oleg Tinkov had to sell his 35 percent stake in the bank to a Russian mining millionaire. He describes the deal as desperate and forced by the Kremlin.

“I didn’t get to discuss the price,” Tinkov says To The New York Times. “I was like a hostage – I had to take what was offered.”

54 years old Tinkov gave The New York Times a telephone interview on Sunday since the start of the war in Ukraine. He refused to share his whereabouts.

The businessman said he hired security guards after his friends who have contacts with the Russian security service said he should fear for his life.

Tinkov said he managed to reverse the leukemia, but perhaps the Kremlin will manage to end his day.

Tinkov declare With their Instagram account still against the war. He writes, for example, that innocent people are being killed in Ukraine and that the state should use its money instead of war to heal people.

Oleg Tinkov has lived outside Russia in recent years, the AFP news agency said.